The debate over dress codes for bikini baristas has resurfaced, igniting discussions about the intersection of coffee culture, scantily clad servers and workplace regulations. As the City of Everett takes another stab at defining appropriate attire for these unique coffee stands, strip clubs begin a new era of serving alcohol.

“Selena,” a former bikini barista and stripper, shed light on her unconventional career path. She once earned a staggering $80,000 annually by serving coffee in lingerie, working just two or three days a week.

Selena told “The Jack and Spike Show” on KIRO Newsradio the real money lies in tips, as the base salary remains at minimum wage. Her transition from stripper to barista was marked by both financial gain and a sense of novelty.

As a stripper, Selena said, “You’d be surprised how well-behaved men typically are.”

She explained that she didn’t make as much as a stripper because she had to pay the club when she danced.

“But it was fun,” she said.

Selena said she stopped stripping after a car accident and now works as an executive assistant.

Navigating the world of being a bikini barista

Selena also said life as a bikini barista was “a novelty. It’s fun. I very rarely had an awkward encounter,” she explained.

“Usually, people were just totally normal and friendly. Somebody’s in a car and you’re in a separate building,” Selena said. “It’s not sex work, either. You might brush hands when you pass them the coffee at most or hand them the money. But that’s about it.”

She said it’s up to the owners of these coffee shacks to hire good people and ensure they abide by the rules.

“The owners aren’t pressing for anything,” she said. “They just want the people because they’re making the money off the drinks. They’re not making the money off the girls.”

Everett votes: Dress codes for bikini baristas after settlement

Soon, the City of Everett will vote on potential changes to the bikini barista dress code. The Everett City Council must decide on the changes as part of a lawsuit settlement after a federal court ruling found the former dress code was unconstitutional.

Bikini baristas in the city could soon work in minimal clothing as long as they comply with the city’s lewd conduct dress requirement standards.