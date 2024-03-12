Close
Seattle nightclub becomes first to mix striptease and spirits

Mar 12, 2024, 2:43 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm

Washington will soon have its first nude club serving alcohol. (Getty Images)

BY BILL KACZARABA


It didn’t take long for the first nightclub in Washington to take advantage of strip clubs being allowed to serve alcohol.

Supernova adding ‘naked ladies’

Supernova Seattle in SoDo has long been known for big entertainers like Snoop Dogg, Big Freedia and DJ Rusko, but soon it will be adding “naked ladies.”

This business pivot comes after the Liquor and Cannabis Board’s (LCB) recent decision to suspend enforcement of several of its regulations for businesses that serve alcohol, including its lewd conduct rule, a decision supported by Governor Jay Inslee.

“This was never our intention as a business model,” club owner Zac Levine told KIRO Newsradio. “However, with the repeal of the act, and it no longer being enforced, I couldn’t help but wonder how we could introduce it to our venue.”

Strip club vs. ‘clothing-optional dance club’

Levine stressed that his establishment would not be a “strip club” but a “clothing-optional dance club,” a fine line that many will find indistinguishable.

“As a nightclub, we are able to host fully nude dancers and strip clubs will need to apply for a liquor license in the future,” Levine said. “We’re just really excited to introduce fully nude professional dancers who specialize in aerial and pole acrobatics.”

Supernova will launch “this new adjustment” on March 22.

Related news: ‘Strippers Bill of Rights’ takes big step forward in State Legislature

“I imagine there going to be some scrutiny because of the 18+ nature of strip clubs,” Levine said. “But we are a 21+ establishment with a liquor license and can host fully nude Go-Go dancers.”

Strip clubs adding alcohol will have more hoops to jump through than nightclubs adding nude dancers.

Strip clubs can apply for a liquor license in 90 days. The Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) will then review their application in 30 more days.

“We’re not turning into the Lusty Lady (a now-departed nude club known for its cheeky First Avenue marquee). However, if patrons have an issue with the change, I’m more than happy to offer them a refund,” Levine said. “I don’t want anyone to be uncomfortable by any means.”

Connecting strip clubs, alcohol, and the return of the Sonics

KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott had a different take on Seattle’s Morning News.

“What’s happening now is you really can’t regulate what’s going on because a lot of people are drinking out in the cars,” Gee said. “You don’t know what they consume before they go into the strip club, and I think that makes things even more dangerous.”

Travis Mayfield: Strippers, strip club owners deserve equity under state law

Gee explained that he believed strip clubs needed to be a lot safer and then added a comment out of left field.

“We have been talking about the NBA returning to Seattle. And I said that this was the first sign that really confirms an NBA team is coming back to Seattle,” he said.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

