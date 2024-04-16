Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Stine: ‘I gave a stranger on the internet money for bras’

Apr 15, 2024, 5:14 PM

In this photo illustration, the Reddit logo is displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor on Fe...

In this photo illustration, the Reddit logo is displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor on Feb. 13, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo illustration: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

(Photo illustration: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

Jack Stine's Profile Picture

BY JACK STINE


Jack & Spike, 12pm - 3pm on KIRO Newsradio

“I gave a stranger on the internet money for bras” is a phrase which will usually illicit a series of uncomfortable questions. ‘Was it an onlyfans girl?’ or ‘Was it for naked pictures?’ or ‘Why are you paying people for naked pictures?’ would all be acceptable first reactions to that statement. But I gave a stranger on the internet money for nothing in return.

I was on the social media app Reddit when I saw a post from a young woman who was just venting. It was her 25th birthday, and she had been called into work, a pretty standard inconvenience in the lives of adults. But as I kept reading I saw her express how hard it was for her to make ends meet as a single mom, making $13 an hour at a call center, and her hope was that she could have spent her birthday with her daughter as opposed to working.

She talked about how she was trying, but she couldn’t seem to catch a break. I looked at her post history, and I saw that she had been struggling for several years. Her most recent post was how to keep defunct bras from completely falling apart and asking how to repair them. Her history showed someone trying to navigate social services for her daughter, or how to write a letter to the power company asking them to not shut off her power.

More from Jack Stine: Small, silly, specific, highly personal goals are needed in this life

I sent her a DM, and asked if I could send her something for her birthday. She was surprised and sent me her Venmo information. I gave her a couple hundred dollars and a gift card for a company that makes durable bras. (Forgive me for not naming it, I had to Google it.)

A point with the random act of kindness on the internet

Her reply upon receiving my gift was, ‘Thank you so much, now I can buy a cake for my daughter.’ I wished her a happy birthday and proceeded with the rest of my radio show. I didn’t plan on talking about it to anyone, but then Pleasant Paul (Paul Holden) asked me for a commentary, and I felt as if I could use it to encourage others to do the same.

My point is random acts of kindness keep our society functioning, and it can be for anyone, at any time. So do yourself a favor and find someone who could use a random act of kindness and give it away. Not for “karma,” not for the “good vibes” but just because you can.

Listen to Jack and Spike weekdays from noon-3 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: New Defamation Lawsuit Filed Against Elon Musk

Ben Brody’s life was pretty normal until Elon Musk accused him of being part of a neo-Nazi group. Now, Brody has served Musk with a defamation lawsuit, backed up by the same lawyer who successfully sued Alex Jones. How much money is he owed in damages? Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show […]

2 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Trump’s First Day in Court Is Hilarious

Donald Trump is the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. He attended court on Monday as the process of selecting an unbiased jury in his hush money case begins. Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill check out the photos that have been released. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays […]

3 hours ago

Image: This is a vintage magazine ad for the type of Cold War air raid siren which stood in a Seatt...

Feliks Banel

Update: Cold War air raid siren remains in private hands

A vintage magazine ad for the type of Cold War air-raid siren which stood in a Seattle park for more than 70 years, and which now belongs to Binford Metals in Kent. (Public domain)

2 days ago

Image: A person holds a candle at a memorial and vigil outside Los Angeles City Hall in November 20...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Love always has a place to go, even in grief

It has been eight years and several days since our son Tommy died. He was just 2 1/2 years old when he passed away.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: What The Joker 2 Trailer Reveals About Our Society

Why do we love and fixate on villains? Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill watch the new trailer for The Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. And if that timing, or our location in western […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Conservatives Walk Back Abortion Ban Stance

Arizona’s restrictive Civil War-era abortion ban from 1864 has Republican politicians and commentators across the United States scrambling and backing away from the pro-life movement. Wait, that can’t be right. Aren’t they supposed to be cheering this win, and defending the lives of the unborn? Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill come ready with receipts. Tune […]

3 days ago

Stine: ‘I gave a stranger on the internet money for bras’