A disturbing video posted on Reddit of a man getting knocked out and robbed by a small group of people in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday has gone viral.

In the video shot at Cal Anderson Park, one man is taken down to the ground in a chokehold. Moments later, you see a group of people surround him and start attacking the man performing the chokehold. They start kicking and punching him in the head until he is knocked out cold.

What started the fight remains somewhat of a mystery. According to comments online, the fight stemmed from a woman’s dog being off leash and trying to eat people’s food.

The Seattle Fire Department sent the following response to KIRO 7 about the incident:

That response came at the request of Seattle Police for an incident that matches your description. However, the patient declined medical care as our crews arrived on scene.

Gee and Ursula respond to the viral video on KIRO Newsradio

“This large crowd is watching as men and women are kicking, punching, and swearing at each other,” Ursula Reutin, co-host of “The Gee and Ursula Show,” said on KIRO Newsradio. “Witnesses say the brawl was sparked by the husky trying to steal some food.”

People have said that dogs being off their leashes at Cal Anderson Park are a big problem.

“There aren’t a lot of options in Capitol Hill to take your dogs,” Ursula continued. “They question whether there’s actually too much park space for kids and not enough for our four-legged friends.”

“Gee and Ursula” co-host Gee Scott said he was actually upset that Ursula and show producer Andrew Lanier wanted him to watch the viral video.

“I hate watching fight videos,” Gee said. “One brother in the fight is probably in his 50s. He’s too old to fight. He can’t fight. He’s swinging all over the place.”

Gee called out one of the people involved in the incident, which saw a person bombarded by punches and knocked out at the end of the three-minute video.

“You got about eight people kicking one person on the ground. And then, at the very end, one dude takes some money out of his pocket.,” Gee continued.

He explained that he wanted to use the fight as a teaching moment.

“A rule that my father used to tell me is never to stand around and watch a fight,” Gee explained. “There are a bunch of people standing around watching this fight, and that is dangerous. Don’t do that.”

Ursula responded by saying the was another option besides a brawl.

“How about just explaining, ‘Hey, your dog ate my food? Could you please get your dog on a leash?,'” she asked.

Ursula added that there aren’t enough dog parks in Seattle, especially on Capitol Hill.

“I am not taking that excuse,” Gee responded. “There was one dog in the video. And there were all these people. And I bet you some of them folks had a little alcohol in their system.”

