13-year-old Madison Valley girl missing since Tuesday

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old girl from Madison Valley. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

The missing girl, Elena, was last seen near 25th Ave. E. and E. Roy Street in Seattle, just off the southwest end of Washington Park Arboretum and the Seattle Japanese Garden.

Missing people found in Washington: Missing Mount Vernon girl, 14, found safe in Michigan

Police did not indicate the circumstances of her disappearance, but said that she is considered “endangered.”

Elena is approximately five feet, two inches tall with curly blonde hair. She was last seen in a red button-down shirt with sharks adorning it, a spaghetti strap shirt with daises, blue jeans and black Converse shoes.

If anyone sees her, call 911.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.