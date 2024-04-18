Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

13-year-old Madison Valley girl missing since Tuesday

Apr 18, 2024, 10:31 AM

Madison Valley girl missing...

Elena, a 13-year-old girl from Madison Valley, has been missing since Tuesday. (Photos courtesy of SPD)

(Photos courtesy of SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 13-year-old girl from Madison Valley. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

The missing girl, Elena, was last seen near 25th Ave. E. and E. Roy Street in Seattle, just off the southwest end of Washington Park Arboretum and the Seattle Japanese Garden.

Missing people found in Washington: Missing Mount Vernon girl, 14, found safe in Michigan

Police did not indicate the circumstances of her disappearance, but said that she is considered “endangered.”

Elena is approximately five feet, two inches tall with curly blonde hair. She was last seen in a red button-down shirt with sharks adorning it, a spaghetti strap shirt with daises, blue jeans and black Converse shoes.

If anyone sees her, call 911.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Starbucks noise...

Bill Kaczaraba

‘What’d you say?’: Starbucks attempts to tamp down the noise

The coffee retailer, Starbucks, aims to reduce noise levels and enhance accessibility through strategic changes.

2 hours ago

Seattle arson vacant buildings...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Mayor to address city’s arson problem in vacant buildings

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has proposed emergency legislation to address the escalating issue of fires and arson in vacant buildings.

3 hours ago

Doolittle Raider...

Feliks Banel

Remembering Enumclaw’s Doolittle Raider Edward Saylor

Edward Saylor volunteered to be a flight engineer on the dangerous "Doolittle Raid" mission 75 years ago.

6 hours ago

discolored water tacoma...

Frank Sumrall

Two months of discolored water at Tacoma school leads to frustrated faculty and parents

Birney Elementary School in Tacoma has been dealing with brown, discolored water since February, with teachers and parents demanding answers.

6 hours ago

UW rape...

Frank Sumrall

UW football player pleads not guilty to raping mulitple women

18-year-old UW running back Tylin "Tybo" Rogers has been charged with one count of second-degree rape and another count of third-degree rape.

8 hours ago

Photo: In this Dec. 27, 2012, file photo, a variety of military-style semi-automatic rifles obtaine...

James Lynch

State commissioner to decide on high-capacity magazine ban

The Washington State Commissioner held a hearing on whether the ban on high-capacity magazines should be lifted while the full court considers the matter.

18 hours ago

13-year-old Madison Valley girl missing since Tuesday