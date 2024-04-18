The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert following an outbreak of Salmonella infections. The infections have been linked to potentially contaminated basil, specifically Infinite Herbs organic basil, which was sold at Trader Joe’s in 29 states, including Washington.

The basil was packaged in 2.5 oz clamshell-style containers.

The CDC has received reports of 12 Salmonella infections across seven states. Among these cases, one person has been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported. Trader Joe’s halted shipments of the Infinite Herbs organic basil on April 12, 2024, and there is no remaining product in stores.

Investigators are currently working to identify other potentially contaminated products. In the meantime, the CDC has issued guidelines for consumers and businesses.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious illness, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s found in the intestines of animals, including birds, and humans usually get it by eating food contaminated with animal feces. Salmonella can cause infections in many foods, including chicken, beef, pork, eggs, fruits, vegetables and processed foods.

Salmonella infection typically results in diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, usually starting 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. While most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days, some individuals — especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems — may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Consumers are advised to discard any Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s and to clean any surfaces and items that may have come into contact with the contaminated basil. This includes refrigerator shelves and cutting boards.

Businesses are instructed not to sell or use the Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s and to wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with the contaminated basil.

For more information about Salmonella, the CDC directs individuals to the Salmonella questions and answers page. If you have questions about cases in a particular state, contact that state’s health department.

