Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JACK AND SPIKE

Spike O’Neill: Why Seattle’s new art space won’t work

Apr 18, 2024, 6:34 PM

Photo: Third Ave in downtown Seattle....

Third Ave in downtown Seattle. (Photo courtesy of the Downtown Seattle Association)

(Photo courtesy of the Downtown Seattle Association)

Spike O'Neill's Profile Picture

BY SPIKE O'NEILL


The Jack and Spike Show, weekdays from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Let me start by clearly stating that I am a fan of the arts and I’m not just talking about visiting museums and attending live performances. I’m a supporter to the level that not only is our home plastered with art that we’ve collected over the course of our lives, much of it created by my own children, but I’ve supported and facilitated both of my children in their pursuit of art degrees.

But I can’t help but think about the announcement of the new art space designated to inhabit the old Bed Bath and Beyond retail space in downtown Seattle.

The city has always had difficulty in providing adequate support for the arts we already have in Seattle.

Art as a vehicle for returning the citizens to downtown is pitting the shopping cart before the horse.

What the old Bed Bath and Beyond space should be converted to is a triage center to deal with one of the main reasons Seattle’s downtown is struggling in the first place. Seattle’s ongoing struggle with those experiencing homelessness. Kinda like the MASH unit featured in the TV from our past.

Background: Bumbershoot producers unveil plans for new downtown Seattle arts venue

Imagine a facility where those living on our downtown streets can receive the services they need and deserve.

A facility located exactly where the problem is manifesting itself, the homelessness battlefield of downtown Seattle.

A warm bed, hot shower, assessment for physical and mental health needs for family services, for drug addiction.

How much more welcoming and successful would an interactive art installation in downtown Seattle be if people feel safe and welcome to return to the streets of downtown?

And with the current state of Seattle’s city streets, nothing that moves into the vacated Bed Bath and Beyond is going to be successful.

Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. 

Jack and Spike

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Billy Joel’s Concert Cut Off Mid-Song By Local News

We love local news. We’re not big fans of Billy Joel. But cutting off his finale rendition of Piano Man on a live TV broadcast to switch to an 8pm news package was so bad, it was hilarious. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio […]

20 minutes ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why Is Everyone Hopping On The WNBA Draft Bandwagon?

Caitlin Clark has ‘saved’ women’s basketball. Suddenly, everyone is watching the WNBA draft, clamoring for tickets and, uh, pretending they’ve been there supporting all along? Jack Stine has a theory he wants to run past Spike O’Neill, about why everyone is suddenly hopping on the WNBA bandwagon. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Can Mike Johnson Ignore The Threat To His Speaker Seat?

Jack Stine is no fan of House Speaker Mike Johnson. But does he deserve to lose his position because of an angry Marjorie Taylor Greene and the ‘Freedom Caucus?’ There are shadow figures in this game who wield a lot more power than MAGA Republicans in the halls of Congress. Mike Johnson is probably listening […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Amazon’s Prime Video Brings Ads to Streaming

It finally happened. Jack Stine got hit with advertisements while trying to watch a documentary on Prime Video. He foretold what would happen when this day arrived. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. And if that timing, or our location in western […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Palestine Protestors Block Traffic in San Francisco, Seattle and NYC

The Golden Gate Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge and Seattle’s own SeaTac airport were all blocked by pro-Palestine protestors in a coordinated effort for Tax Day, causing massive traffic delays. 46 were arrested outside SeaTac. Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill aren’t big fans of this organizing tactic. Here’s why. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: New Defamation Lawsuit Filed Against Elon Musk

Ben Brody’s life was pretty normal until Elon Musk accused him of being part of a neo-Nazi group. Now, Brody has served Musk with a defamation lawsuit, backed up by the same lawyer who successfully sued Alex Jones. How much money is he owed in damages? Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show […]

3 days ago

Spike O’Neill: Why Seattle’s new art space won’t work