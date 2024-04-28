In a harrowing incident late last month, a Pierce County man narrowly escaped death after being randomly attacked with an ax.

According to KIRO 7, the assailant, Serena Marcy, now faces attempted murder charges for her alleged involvement in two separate assaults on March 29.

According to witness Kisa Harris, Marcy’s attack was relentless. She struck the victim, Jeremy Gist, directly in the face, causing severe injuries. The incident occurred near the 1100 block of South Highland Avenue in Tacoma. Gist, who was innocently retrieving something from his car, found himself in a life-threatening situation.

Harris vividly recalls the horrifying scene: “She swung the ax at him like a massive, serrated knife.” Gist managed to call 911 as Marcy slashed his face, leaving him with shattered bones, a prominent facial indent, and fractures extending to the top of his skull. Understandably, he declined to appear on camera due to the severity of his injuries.

But the violence didn’t end there. Less than two hours later, Tacoma police responded to another distress call—this time, a stabbing turned carjacking on Ruston Way. Marcy allegedly attacked an Uber driver, stabbing him in the neck and chest before making off with his vehicle. The injured driver was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Harris emphasizes that Marcy’s intentions went beyond theft: “She wasn’t just after the car; she was out to kill.” The traumatic experience has forever altered Gist’s life. Harris, emotionally devastated, describes him as her world—her fiancé—and laments that their shared existence hangs in the balance due to mounting medical bills and the threat of eviction.

If you’d like to support Jeremy Gist’s recovery, consider donating to the GoFundMe campaign.