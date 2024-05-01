Workers and activists around the world have marked May Day with largely peaceful protests Wednesday over rising prices and calls for greater labor rights. Pro-Palestinian sentiments were also on display.

Seattle-area May Day demonstrations

Locally, workers around the area marched from Westlake Park in the annual May Day commemoration.

One of the groups involved “Workers and Migrants United for a Dignified Life” said in a post this year’s march will be in solidarity with workers “from Seattle to Palestine, the Philippines and the rest of the world.”

Hundreds of hotel workers from the Seattle area will be rallying at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Westin Seattle and Doubletree in SeaTac, demanding better pay to match the high cost of living.

UNITE HERE Local 8, a union which represents about 4,000 workers in the hospitality industries of Oregon and Washington, and other ally union members from King County accuse hotels of keeping COVID-19-era service cuts in place, like ending daily housekeeping, while profits keep rising.

In a press release, the union stated that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, “many hotels nationwide have scaled back services and staffing, while the hotel industry’s gross operating profit was 26.63% higher in 2022 than 2019. Hotel room rates have reached record highs as these service cuts linger.”

“The cost of everything we need every day is going up. I own my house, but my wage is not enough for me to be able to keep it alone. I’ve had to have family move in with me,” said Westin Seattle room attendant Rosemary. “We will fight for a contract with wages that keep up with the cost of living.”

Hotel workers in Seattle are calling for the hotel industry to “Respect Our Work” and “Respect Our Guests” by raising wages and staffing sufficiently to avoid painful working conditions. Nationally, hotel workers report heavy workloads, loss of hours, and jobs that aren’t enough to afford the cost of living.

Other gatherings and marches are planned in the area throughout the day.

Workers’ May Day rallies around the world confront turbulent times

Police in Istanbul used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people who tried to break through a barricade and reach the main Taksim square in defiance of a ban. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least 210 people were detained.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has long declared Taksim off-limits for demonstrations on security grounds. In 1977, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a May Day celebration there, causing a stampede and killing 34 people. On Wednesday, a small group of trade union representatives lay a wreath at a monument to victims.

May Day, which falls on May 1, is observed to celebrate workers’ rights. It’s also an opportunity to air economic grievances or political demands. “Tax the rich,” one banner in Germany read. “Don’t touch the eight-hour workday!” another read in Sri Lanka. “I want to live, not survive,” read one in France.

In Paris, police fired tear gas as thousands of protesters marched through the French capital, seeking better pay and working conditions. Police said 12 officers were hospitalized after a homemade explosive was set off on the sidelines of the march. Twenty-nine people were arrested overall.

A group of protesters set makeshift Olympic rings on fire to show discontent with the Summer Games that start in less than three months. France’s unions have warned of a strike during the Games if the government does not adequately compensate people forced to work during summer holidays.

Government officials have failed to meet with union leaders, said Sophie Binet, the general secretary of the CGT union, one of France’s largest. “How do you expect it to go well if the authorities don’t respond to our simplest demand?” she said.

Pro-Palestinian groups joined the Paris rally, chanting slogans in support for people in Gaza. There were similar scenes in Greece as pro-Palestinian protesters joined May Day rallies, waving a giant Palestinian flag as they marched past the Greek parliament. Others displayed banners in support of pro-Palestinian protesting students in the United States.

“We want to express our solidarity with students in the United States, who are facing great repression of their rights and their just demands,” Nikos Mavrokefalos said at the march. “We want to send a message that workers say no to exploitation, no to poverty, no to high prices,” he added.

Several thousand protesters joined the Athens marches as labor strikes disrupted public transport across Greece. The largest union demands a return to collective bargaining after labor rights were scrapped during the 2010-18 financial crisis.

In Nigeria, unions criticized government efforts to ease the cost of living and demanded bigger salary increases. Inflation is the highest in 28 years, at over 33%. In South Africa, pro-Palestinian demonstrators joined May Day events. In Kenya, President William Ruto called for an increase in the country’s minimum wage.

In Lebanon, pro-Palestinian marchers mingled with workers demanding an end to a miserable economic crisis.

“Politicians do not feel the pain of the worker or the economic conditions,” said one demonstrator, Abed Tabbaa. In Iraq, protesters demanded better wages, the reopening of closed factories and the end to privatization of certain businesses.

In South Korea’s capital, thousands of protesters shouted pro-labor slogans at a rally that organizers said was meant to step up criticism of what they call anti-labor policies pursued by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative government.

“In the past two years under the Yoon Suk Yeol government, the lives of our laborers have plunged into despair,” Yang Kyung-soo, leader of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said in a speech. Union members criticized Yoon’s recent veto of a bill aimed at limiting companies’ rights to seek compensation for damages caused by union strikes.

In Japan, more than 10,000 people gathered in Tokyo, demanding salary increases to set off price increases. Masako Obata, leader of the left-leaning National Confederation of Trade Unions, said dwindling wages have widened income disparities.

In the Philippines, hundreds of workers and left-wing activists marched to demand wage increases and job security amid soaring food and oil prices. Riot police stopped them from getting close to the presidential palace.

Past May Day demonstrations

An official May Day march organized by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) occurred in Seattle on May 1, 2023.

Annual May Day marches happen in various Washington cities, including Seattle, Olympia, Tacoma, Yakima, and Seattle.

From 2023: May Day rally hosted outside Federal Building advocating for workers rights

In the past, riots have broken out among protests in Seattle, but events in 2023 and 2022 remained mostly peaceful.

In 2021, the Seattle Police Department made 14 arrests of protesters for vandalism, obstruction, assault, and resisting arrest.

In 2015, two men damaged a KIRO Newsradio vehicle during the May Day protests on Capitol Hill.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Steve Coogan and L.B. Gilbert, MyNorthwest; KIRO Newsradio news desk