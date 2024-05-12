Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Colleen O’Brien: Who’s afraid of little old TikTok?

May 12, 2024, 1:52 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

tiktok ban...

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is displayed on an iPhone screen on April 24, 2024. (Photo illustration: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

(Photo illustration: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

Colleen O'Brien's Profile Picture

BY COLLEEN O'BRIEN


KIRO Newsradio Host

Why did President Joe Biden, with the overwhelming support of Congress, place a nine-month choke hold on TikTok? That’s the question to which few know the answer, but could lie in another case of an app that spilled the location of U.S. nuclear silos.

“For the last few years now, we’ve heard two presidents, not just President Biden but also former President Trump, argue that there is a national security issue with TikTok, but the government has never made a public accounting of what that issue is,” CBC Tech Contributor Ian Sherr said on Seattle’s Morning News.

More on TikTok: Cantwell must not obstruct full Senate from debating TikTok’s future

Sherr said there have been private meetings with Congress where the case has been made, but the American public has yet to hear any of it. That could be what spurred the lawsuit by TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance. The lawsuit argues the ban violates the First Amendment.

“Part of what I think is going to be interesting about this lawsuit is that it may force the government to actually be able to explain itself and explain what this danger is, instead of merely gesturing at national security as a reason for doing it,” Sherr said.

ByteDance’s lawsuit goes on to explain that this is the first time in history that Congress has singled out a company (which they refer to as a “speech platform”) for a ban. And therefore, bars millions of Americans and others from taking part in this online community.

While evidence of this “national security risk” has been hard to come by, Sherr shared a story about running app Strava, which was really popular among members of the military for a time. The app tracked the user’s runs and allowed competition among friends, but also featured a map of the U.S. that became problematic.

More from Colleen O’Brien: Mount McKinley became Denali; will Mount Rainier’s name also change?

“It had a map of the United States where you could see where everyone was running” Sherr explained. “Well, if you zoomed in on suspected classified areas of this country, imagine in the desert somewhere, you could see where people were running around nuclear silos, right. And suddenly, this app was leaking national security (information).”

Right now, the lawsuit sits with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Lip Gloss and Meat: What “Small Luxuries” Keep You Sane?

How did lip gloss become the answer to Gen Z’s problems? According to an article in Vox, it’s a small luxury that almost anyone can afford, even when they’re hesitant to make more expensive “fun” purchases. This tracks for producer Laura, who has bought lip oils in three different shades in the past month. But […]

3 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: “No Mow May” Has Spike O’Neill Angering His Neighbors

Spike’s wife, the truly unpleasant Mrs. O’Neill, must be a bleeding heart environmentalist. That’s the only possible explanation for why she is so committed to saving the bees that she refuses to allow Spike to mow the lawn, much to the embarrassment of the rest of the neighborhood. What is ‘No Mow May’ and why […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Gifts For Mother’s Day 2024, Brought To You By … Amazon?

Spike O’Neill wonders why his computer can read his mind. Jack Stine is ready and more than willing to resist the mind control of Jeff Bezos and other online shopping algorithms. And producer Laura starts online shopping immediately after visiting the Amazon homepage for this very video. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Booed While Trying to Oust Mike Johnson

Marjorie Taylor Greene got a bee in her bonnet, perhaps a snake in her boot, and boldly tried to oust Speaker of the House Mike Johnson from his seat. As she brought the motion to the House floor, it became quite clear that she is not very popular in the halls of Congress. And yes, […]

2 days ago

Image: The exterior of Rainier Beach High School...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Washington lawmakers must fix broken school funding system

Which leads us to Olympia where truly the blame for all this should rest. What lawmakers really did was make things worse.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Trump’s Biggest Mistake with Stormy Daniels Is Not What You Think

“Adult film actress” Stormy Daniels just finished her day in court, taking the stand and facing cross-examination in the trial against former president Donald Trump’s alleged hush money payments to silence her ahead of the 2016 election. Trump made a very big, obvious error when it comes to Stormy Daniels, says KIRO Newsradio’s Jack Stine. […]

3 days ago

Colleen O’Brien: Who’s afraid of little old TikTok?