Buehner: Will last weekend’s ‘summer weather’ stretch through the week?

The strong high pressure system — creating the sunny warm weather felt on Friday and Saturday — began to shift inland Sunday. Behind it, cooler air spread into Western Washington on Mother’s Day, with temperatures in many locations ranging from 65 to 75 degrees under continued sunshine.

This week’s weather

A weak Pacific weather system is set to move ashore Monday for even cooler weather and considerable cloudiness. A Puget Sound Convergence Zone could develop Monday and produce a few showers in parts of Snohomish and North King counties, extending into the Cascades. Highs Monday will cool into the 60s, rather close to the average maximum temperature for mid-May.

This weak weather system is slated to continue further inland Tuesday with higher pressure rebuilding over the region. Tuesday should have areas of morning clouds that will give way to more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs Tuesday are expected to range from the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the warmest days of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the 70s across much of the region. By Friday, a weak weather system tracking east into Western Canada will likely bring some cloudiness and cooler temperatures back into Western Washington. Highs on Friday are expected to ease back into the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Low temperatures all week are forecast to be in the mid-40s to lower 50s range.

Open-roof Mariners games

The Seattle Mariners continue their home stand through Wednesday after taking two of three games against Oakland over the weekend. The Kansas City Royals will be in town to take on the Mariners with the stadium roof expected to be open for all three games. Monday evening’s game may be considered chilly with first-pitch temperatures to be in the mid-60s, cooling to the upper 50s by the final out. Tuesday evening’s temperatures should be a bit warmer, and the afternoon game on Wednesday ought to be warm and sunny.

Looking ahead at the coming weekend, the forecast appears to remain dry, though there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine with seasonable high temperatures mainly from 65 to 70. If there is any threat of light showers, they will likely be confined to the Northern Cascades.

