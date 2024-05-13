Seattle Police: 13-year-old girl shot by boyfriend in front of family

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly shot by her boyfriend in front of her family in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Saturday night.

Prior to the shooting, a disturbance between the suspect, his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s family broke out around 10 p.m. During the argument, the suspect retrieved a handgun from his car and fired several shots towards the family members. The teen was struck once in each leg and was the only one injured.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a shooting — located in the 1100 block of East Fir Street — and took the injured teenager to Harborview Medical Center.

It has yet to be confirmed if the suspect, allegedly the victim’s boyfriend, is in custody or not, as of this reporting.

