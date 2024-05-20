Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Pro-Palestinian group clears UW encampment after reaching agreement

May 20, 2024, 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

Photo: A pro-Palestinian group that took over the University of Washington Quad has started to disb...

A pro-Palestinian group that took over the University of Washington Quad has started to disband after weeks of protest. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A pro-Palestinian group that took over a portion of the University of Washington (UW) campus with an encampment, is close to completely disbanding.

On Friday, it was announced The United Front for Palestinian Liberation, leaders of the encampment known as the Popular University for Gaza liberated zone, reached an agreement with the university to end the encampment that had been set up for weeks at the Liberal Arts Quadrangle, more commonly known as the Quad.

The protesters had until 3 p.m. to clear out.

Past coverage: Group agrees to disband UW encampment after reaching deal with administration

Sofia Schwarzwalder, the news editor of UW’s student-run media outlet The Daily, posted on X that as of 3:20 p.m. Monday, the encampment was “almost completely cleared out” with just three tents remaining. She noted in a story published Monday that the number of tents “steadily declined throughout the weekend, dropping from approximately 160 early Friday evening to just under 100 Sunday afternoon.”

Despite the encampment ending, UW maintenance workers told KIRO Newsradio it will cost tens of thousands of dollars just to replace the turf due to the bleach squares the tents left behind. The protesters also spray painted graffiti on old buildings that workers said have sandstone walls and can’t be power washed too hard.

The group has moved all the debris off to the side of the lawn. It was unclear who is going to handle the trash pickup. But it appears someone in the protest group has rented a U-Haul that was shuttling the unwanted debris away, KIRO Newsradio reported on X.

Pro-Palestinian group compromises with UW

United Front leaders said last week the administration had agreed to concessions for the protesters.

Among the concessions, the university will waive tuition for at least 20 displaced Palestinian students from Gaza. It also commits to fundraising to cover additional costs for these students.

Another is that UW will “establish a faculty committee to recommend and solicit changes to study abroad programs, that exclude participation from students from specific countries or communities, including Palestinian or other Arab students.”

The university also stated it will be “transparent about its investment holdings and fund managers.”

The group also wanted UW to cut all ties to Boeing and Israel, both the university has not publicly agreed to do.

Protesters from the United Front have said they’re “not satisfied” with the concessions. However, they also stated this was the right time to disband the encampment.

The encampment started last month with a handful of students and quickly grew to nearly 200 people. What was a peaceful camp started to shift to a more aggressive tone as people were seen carrying bear spray and blocking press. That tone also included the graffiti spray-painted on the university buildings last week.

More here: Protesters at UW encampment harass, shine laser in eye of photojournalist

While that group has cleared out of the Quad, a protester told KIRO Newsradio there could be future demonstrations.

“Especially if the school doesn’t hold up their end of the bargain. We are always going to be looking at their processes and analyzing them and making sure they are just, equitable and doing right by Palestine but for now we are really happy with the gains that we got,” Jay Preusker, who said he’s not affiliated with a specific organization, said to KIRO Newsradio.

Contributing: Sam Campbell and Charlie Harger, KIRO Newsradio; Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Female western black-legged tick....

Julia Dallas

WA Dept. of Health: Tick travel tips to remember this summer

While enjoying nature has vast benefits, it can also lead to ticks. The Washington DOH recommends these tips.

5 minutes ago

The Ryan House in Sumner was built in the 1870s and 1880s before Washington became a state, and is ...

Feliks Banel

Sumner City Council to vote Monday on saving Ryan House

The Sumner City Council will likely vote on a resolution that may determine the fate of a historic structure dating as far back as the 1860s.

4 hours ago

Image: An Auburn Police Department vehicle can be seen on a road....

Charlie Harger

Video shows gunfire erupting near a kids baseball game in Auburn

Shots fired near a youth baseball game in Auburn Sunday evening caused panic among players and families and it was captured on video.

5 hours ago

Image: A sign is seen on the exterior of a Red Lobster restaurant on April 17, 2024 in Rohnert Park...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Red Lobster files for bankruptcy, closes dozens of US locations, including Washington store

A restaurant liquidator announced this week it would be auctioning off the equipment of over 50 recently closed Red Lobster locations.

8 hours ago

Image: Bruce Nordstrom, left, and Jeannie Nordstrom attend the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party...

Associated Press

Bruce Nordstrom, who helped grow family-led department store chain, dies at 90

Bruce Nordstrom, a retail executive who helped expand his family's Pacific Northwest chain into an upscale national brand, has died.

8 hours ago

Image: Boats can be seen at the Edmonds Marina on a sunny day in Edmonds on Saturday, March 16, 202...

Ted Buehner

Washington weather will feel like a yo-yo this week before the holiday weekend

It's the week before what many people feel is the first summer holiday weekend of the year and the weather in Washington will feel like a yo-yo.

8 hours ago

Pro-Palestinian group clears UW encampment after reaching agreement