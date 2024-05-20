Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: If you hope the government will save kids from social media, think again

May 20, 2024, 2:09 PM

Image: In this photo illustration, the logos of social media applications Instagram, Facebook, Link...

In this photo illustration, the logos of social media applications Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Messenger, Hyperlapse and Telegram are displayed on a cellphone screen on April 26, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo illustration: Buda Mendes, Getty Images)

(Photo illustration: Buda Mendes, Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


KIRO Newsradio Host

By law, social media company TikTok must sell itself to a non-Chinese company within a year, or it goes dark in the U.S.

But that law is headed straight to federal court, and we could have a whole new government by the time there’s a verdict in that case.

That tells me those of you who are hoping the government will save your kids from social media will need a Plan B.

My generation didn’t have social media growing up, but we had something almost as scary – we were the guinea pigs for television. TV taught us smoking was healthy, had us playing Cowboys and Indians with cap pistols, and spread rock and roll music, which caused some of us to have sex and get muddy at Woodstock.

(I say “some” of us – because I had a job that summer and missed Woodstock.)

More from Dave Ross: Social media companies must be responsible for content they broadcast

How television and companies like TikTok differ

But the big difference between TV and social media – was that the TV was in the living room, and we usually watched with our parents, and they had the power to shut it off at any time.

Social media works even under the covers.

There was a vigorous discussion about in The New York Times, and I want to read this comment from a reader named CC, writing from Paris, who says:

“I am a tech founder and … Knowing tech, the idea that a social media platform will adequately shield your child from questionable content …is laughable.  Even if they wanted to, it is vastly difficult (and with no financial return to please shareholders). There is an indescribable amount of terrible content on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube … because PEOPLE WATCH IT…

As a parent, the idea that any responsible human would give their child unhindered access to a phone and social media for five to six hours per day is terrifying.  At the risk of sounding judgmental, the correct amount of social media time for people under 16 is zero. I desperately wish we could clean up the internet for our young people, but it’s not going to happen. WE… the adults, need to guard … our young people from online perils, just like we would stop them from wandering around alone at night in a bad neighbourhood.”

Other readers replied that they tried getting kids off social media but, “it’s close to impossible.”

Dave Ross content: We built it, and they had better come

My kids are grown. I’m in no position to give advice.  But I agree – social media companies won’t change their business model, and the government isn’t coming to the rescue.  So your choice is to surrender, or get those kids hooked on safer media alternatives.

I’d suggest radio. It’s free, it’s instant, and it’s everywhere – although, I’d stick to the talk stations.  The music stations are still all about the sex.

Listen to “Seattle’s Morning News” with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave's Commentary

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why Does McDonalds Want To Kill Your Grandma?

A new ad campaign from McDonalds features grandmothers and their grandchildren joyfully digging into literal poison, says Jack Stine. The ‘Grandma McFlurry’ might be the most deranged attempt from the franchise to derail the health of American citizens yet. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO […]

1 day ago

Image: Interstate 5 North in Everett at US 2 was completely blocked due to police activity incident...

Steve Coogan

Jack and Spike on the Everett road rage incident: ‘One day, a switch goes off’

Interstate 5 (I-5) north in Everett was completely closed for about eight hours Thursday after a road rage incident led to an officer-involved shooting. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said in a statement that just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a report of a major incident on […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why Did Trump Look Miserable at Barron’s Graduation?

At Barron Trump’s high school graduation, caps were thrown, and everyone was all smiles – except for former president Donald Trump, who is facing tens of criminal charges and attended the commencement surrounded by Secret Service. Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill wonder: is Trump’s attempt to grasp power again for the sake of his own […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: P Diddy Caught On Video Assaulting Former Girlfriend

Hotel security camera video from 2016 reveals Sean Combs, aka P-Diddy, physically assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Jack and Spike recap the slew of lawsuits the former rapper and music producer is now facing. How long can someone hide that they are an abusive person from the public? Tune in live to The Jack and […]

3 days ago

news protests college campuses...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: We’re all a little sus but we can also do better

This week our son called me sus. It's short for suspect and it's Gen Alpha slang for shady. But I'm going to admit something.

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: AOC Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene

After Marjorie Taylor Greene commented derisively about Representative Jasmine Crockett’s eyelashes during a House Oversight Committee session, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quickly jumped in to dress her down. Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill review the footage. Tune in live to The Jack and Spike Show weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. And if […]

3 days ago

Ross: If you hope the government will save kids from social media, think again