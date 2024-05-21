Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

‘Very eclectic festival’: Bumbershoot announces its 2024 lineup for Labor Day weekend

May 21, 2024, 2:58 PM

Image: James Blake attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Blake wil...

James Blake attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Blake will appear at the 2024 Bumbershoot festival in September. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH AND STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest.com

The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is one of the longest running independent festivals in the world and will celebrate its 51st installment this Labor Day Weekend.

And this year, Labor Day is early as the event will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 at Seattle Center.

Chris Porter, the Bumbershoot music program director, has returned to the festival after a number of years away and is excited about the 2024 edition’s musical lineup, which was released Tuesday morning. The lineup includes headliners Pavement, James Blake, Cypress Hill, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, Kim Gordon, Freddie Gibbs and Aly & AJ.

But Porter also said finding new music to love is essential to a festival like Bumbershoot.

“I always say the essence of a festival is to discover new acts and maybe find your new favorite band at Bumbershoot,” Porter said to KIRO Newsradio. “And there’s always a lot of local and regional artists as well as internationally touring artists.”

In addition to the headliners, Porter called out a couple of other acts such as The Polyphonic Spree.

“They’re Texas based, but don’t tour very often,” Porter said. “They’ve been around a few years. But they’re essentially a choir, almost an indie-rock choir. They’re very unique. It will be quite a spectacle as well as wonderful music.”

Porter also noted Lol Tolhurst X Budgie as an act to watch. Tolhurst was a member of The Cure for many years and Budgie who was in the band Siouxsie and the Banshees. They’re a new duo doing something new and different together.

More summer music: Chateau Ste. Michelle announces concert series

What is it about Seattle that this festival is able to draw in a diverse group of artists?

Porter, who has lived in Seattle for decades after spending his formative years on the East Coast, credits the people in the area for being willing to expand their artistic palate, so to speak.

“Seattle has always been a very fertile ground of creativity, which I think breeds a lot of interest from people in all kinds of diverse sounds and artistic disciplines and genres,” Porter said. “There’s always an open mindedness to discover new things and to try stuff and help nurture new sounds.”

From there, Bumbershoot has been able to capitalize on the people in the area being willing to experience something they haven’t seen or tried before.

“Seattle has just always been very open minded about trying on new things and Bumbershoot has been one of the many conduits of that … It’s a very eclectic festival, Porter said.”

Music at Woodland Park: Zoo Tunes announces lineup for summer series

Bumbershoot will offer more than its musical lineup

Bumbershoot also detailed its animation, culinary, and visual arts programming in its announcement Tuesday.

The Culinary Arts lineup will celebrate the best of the Northwest. That includes local restaurants, breweries, and wineries and even a couple of restaurants featured on The New York Times list of Best Restaurants in Seattle.

Also, new to the Visual Arts programming in 2024 is the Animation District which will host an array of installments around Seattle Center. As a statement explained, some of the highlights include presentations from the director of the Oscar-nominated “Nimona,” the VFX supervisor and production designer on the Oscar-nominated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the writer/director of Netflix’s anticipated “Ultraman: Rising” and the VFX and visualization supervisors of Sony’s upcoming “Harold and the Purple Crayon.” This year also marks the inaugural Bigfoot Deepfake Competition.

Tickets are available now. A single-day ticket costs $70 (plus a service fee). For those who want to go both days and buy a two-day ticket, it will cost $125 (plus a service fee). A “Deluxe GA+ Weekend Pass,” which includes admission to both days, parking, a private lounge and more costs $350 (plus a service fee). Children under 10 are free with a limit of two kids tickets per order.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, or email her here.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest Lifestyle

Photo: The Seattle Storm played their opening game on May 14, 2024....

Heather Bosch

Hoop dreams are high for the Seattle Storm

NCAA women's playoff games garnered record attention. The Seattle Storm is hoping to capitalize on the momentum this WNBA season.

22 hours ago

Photo: Alaska Airlines planes at Sea-Tac Airport....

Julia Dallas

Why was Sea-Tac Airport so busy Sunday? Will it get worse?

Warmer weather means a busy summer travel season is ahead. Visitors may find longer than usual lines at Sea-Tac Airport and delays.

2 days ago

Photo: Shawna Williams, owner of Free Range Cycles, poses outside her shop on May 6, 2024, in Seatt...

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Bike shops boomed early in the pandemic. It’s been a bumpy ride for most ever since

For the nation's bicycle shops, the past few years have probably felt like the business version of the Tour de France, with numerous twists and turns testing their endurance.

2 days ago

Image: Tacos are displayed at a charity event in October 2017 in Culver City, California....

Steve Coogan

Are tacos and burritos sandwiches? KIRO hosts say no, but a judge says yes

An Indiana judge who declared that "tacos and burritos are Mexican-style sandwiches" has cleared the way for the opening of a new restaurant.

3 days ago

Photo: Petpalooza in Auburn....

Paul Holden

Weekend roundup: Local music, art, pets and more!

The weekend is here and we have lots of activities going on! There will be music festivals, free health services, pups and more.

4 days ago

news protests college campuses...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: We’re all a little sus but we can also do better

This week our son called me sus. It's short for suspect and it's Gen Alpha slang for shady. But I'm going to admit something.

4 days ago

‘Very eclectic festival’: Bumbershoot announces its 2024 lineup for Labor Day weekend