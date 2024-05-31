Close
Renton ‘career criminal’ arrested after ‘heated’ police chase on foot

May 31, 2024, 7:54 AM

Bodycam footage of the suspect wearing a Sonics' Shawn Kemp jersey. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A man known as a “dangerous career criminal” by local law enforcement has been arrested after a heated police chase at the Landing in Renton.

Peter Pappas, 52, was seen by police in a stolen 2024 Dodge Hornet wearing a Sonics’ Shawn Kemp jersey. An officer found the stolen car seemingly left abandoned and began processing it. As officers were processing the car, Pappas came back. He was quickly confronted by police and took off running.

According to KIRO 7,  Pappas tossed a loaded gun before he was captured. The Renton “career criminal” had over $150,000 in outstanding warrants and was flagged as “armed and dangerous.”

Pappas was booked into jail on multiple charges and a $320,000 bond.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Renton ‘career criminal’ arrested after ‘heated’ police chase on foot