The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating two separate shootings that took place early Saturday. In the first, two juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting in Downtown Seattle. Several hours later, a male and female were shot during a gunfight in the city’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

Seattle shootings: 2 juvenile males injured in drive-by incident

In the first of two Seattle shootings, SPD said it is investigating after two boys were injured in a drive-by incident downtown early Saturday, according to a blog post on the department’s SPD Blotter.

At 1:11 a.m., officers responded to 911 call in the 300 block of Pike Street reporting multiple shots fired and people running.

The officers on the scene found discovered two “juvenile males” suffering from gunshot wounds, the SPD Blotter states. The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) then arrived and provided medical aid to the shooting victims.

Both of the young victims were then transported to Harborview Medical Center to receive additional treatment. One was in serious condition while the other was in serious condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and no suspects have been taken into custody, the department wrote in its post.

Man, woman shot during Yesler Terrace gunfight

SPD also is conducting an investigation after a man and a woman were shot during a gunfight in the city’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Saturday morning, a separate blog post on the department’s SPD Blotter explains.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls at 5:01 a.m. reporting that shots fired and vehicles speeding away near 12th Avenue South and South Main Street.

The officers who arrived at the scene found evidence of a shootout including various calibers of shell casings, blood, multiple vehicles and a building struck by gunshots, the SPD Blotter post states.

While investigating, two victims, a man and a woman both in their 20s, were brought to the emergency room at Harborview Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the the SPD Blotter post, members of the department went on to determine that two groups of people were shooting at each other with rifles and handguns on South Main Street from Borren Avenue South to the east side of the Yesler Terrace Hillclimb.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation and no suspects have yet been taken into custody, SPD reported. The department did say a vehicle was seized as evidence.

If anyone has information about either incident and the crimes committed, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

