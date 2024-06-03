Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH

Cliff Mass: Winter-like storm in June was ‘quite a doozy’ for Washington

Jun 3, 2024, 3:14 PM | Updated: 3:15 pm

Image: These two trees were spotted down along the tree lines of the Burke-Gilman trail on Monday, ...

These two trees were spotted down along the tree lines of the Burke-Gilman trail on Monday, June 3, 2024. The trail was interrupted by several major treefalls after the significant storm last weekend. (Photo courtesy of Prof. Cliff Mass, University of Washington)

(Photo courtesy of Prof. Cliff Mass, University of Washington)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Tens of thousands of people were affected by early-morning power outages across Western Washington Monday as an atmospheric river June storm flooded the region with rainfall and seared it with strong winds.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) initially reported outages are impacting approximately 15,000 people from Redmond to Graham to Olympia. Seattle City Light also reported outages that impacted thousands of customers.

It all stemmed from a storm that led to heavy winds and a number of trees breaking and/or falling across the area.

Power outages stretch across Western Washington: Thousands affected, school start times forced to be delayed

During an appearance on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH Monday afternoon, meteorologist and University of Washington (UW) atmospheric sciences Prof. Cliff Mass explained how strong the storm was.

“Well, we had essentially a strong winter storm during the summer time and this was really quite a doozy. Winds gusted to 35 to 45 mph, you know, all over Western Washington,” Mass said. “And with the trees all leafed out, you know that’s danger. And there was a massive number of trees that were down. I biked in on the Burke-Gilman Trail (Monday) morning and it was virtually impassable in sections with trees down.”

Rantz went on to ask Mass about what explains a storm like this at this time of year. Mass discussed that atmospheric river event and its international origins.

“We have this unusual atmospheric river that pulled moisture all the way from off of China or across the Pacific and to us,” Mass explained. “And then a low center went to the north of us and that drew this moisture right into us. And also there was a strong difference in pressure because it was low. And so the moisture was streaming in.”

Mass then told Rantz that Western Washington residents are in a “break” now but another, albeit less severe, system is coming in Monday night.

“You know the main system has moved through you know the winds are starting to die down, but then another system comes in, you know to (Monday night to Tuesday) and that will bring in some more rain,” Mass stated on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “I don’t think it’ll be quite as heavy and the winds will be quite as strong but you know we we could get another pulse of rain.”

A ‘Pacific Northwest heat wave’ is coming

After Tuesday’s weather event comes and goes, Mass expects the weather in the Puget Sound region to get drier and warmer.

“We’ll get into a drying period as we get into later in the week and the temperatures will move back up into the 60s, into the and and even into the 70s,” Mass said. “So, it’s gonna be really improving once we get through that Tuesday storm.

Later, when Rantz called the temperatures getting into the 70s, a “Pacific Northwest heat wave,” Mass agreed. It will definitely warm up and feel a lot warmer as well, but it won’t reach the levels of the June 2021 heat wave that blistered Seattle and much of the Pacific Northwest.

“So, we’re not talking (the) 90s here. We’re just going to feel like a heat wave, but we’re we’ll be getting above normal,” Mass said. “Normal right now is the upper 60s. So, we could get, potentially, 10 degrees above that, which will be actually quite welcome after what we went through.”

More from Cliff Mass: ‘I don’t think they can say’ 2023 was the hottest year on record

Summer after July 4th in the Pacific Northwest

Mass’ appearance on “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH also featured an exchange about summer in the Pacific Northwest and its traditional arrival in the first week or two in July.

“If you plot up how much precipitation falls on average each day, there’s a tremendous drop after the July 4th weekend, Mass said to Rantz. “And, particularly around the periods from the 5th to the 15th of July, the bottom drops out and we dry out rapidly.”

Mass also noted that once we get to that dry period in July, this area in the country will be one of the most arid places in the U.S.

“By the time we get into mid-July, we are probably close to the driest place in the whole country for the for the next month or so. That’s when it happens, Mass said. “So, the National Weather Service has a joke: Summer starts on on July 13th and and that’s not that wrong.”

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH

Photo: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats will try to remove Donald Trump from Washington state ballot

An activist attorney is threatening to use a law to remove Donald Trump from the Washington state ballot after the New York guilty verdicts.

21 hours ago

Photo: A man's truck was stolen in Seattle. His brand new puppy, Rooster, was in the truck at the t...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Another Seattle vehicle theft, this time with puppy named Rooster inside

A man's truck was stolen in Seattle. His brand new puppy was in the truck at the time, leaving a family distraught by the theft.

4 days ago

Image: Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz is seen in September 2020....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Adrian Diaz out as Seattle Police Chief, will stay with department

Rumors are swirling amongst officers that Seattle Police chief Adrian Diaz is out after the mayor's office grew tired of "drama."

6 days ago

Image: Washington Republican gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird speaks at a Veterans Day event at th...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Exclusive: Semi Bird reprimanded for fraud against US Army, after ‘stolen valor’ claims

Gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird committed acts of stolen valor, even admitting to defrauding the U.S. Army.

6 days ago

Photo: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump throws a "MAGA" hat during a...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Poll says Washington state is in play for Trump, bad news for Biden, Ferguson

A new Washington state poll shows Donald Trump could win here. But more troublesome for Democrats? How voters view their policies.

7 days ago

Photo: The Wing Luke Museum....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Wing Luke Museum staff stage walkout over fight against antisemitism

The antisemitic staff at Wing Luke Museum in Seattle walked out on the job because an exhibit condemned antisemitism.

8 days ago

Cliff Mass: Winter-like storm in June was ‘quite a doozy’ for Washington