Power outages stretch across Western WA, school start times delayed

Thousands are reeling from early morning power outages across Western Washington this morning as an atmospheric river floods the region with rainfall.

As of 4:50 this morning, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported outages are impacting approximately 15,000 people from Redmond to Graham to Olympia.

Power outages in Seattle

Seattle City Light showed at least 7,000 people in the Stevens and Montlake neighborhoods are waking up without the lights on. More outages in Queen Anne and the Interbay area have reached at least 9,300 people. In the Phinney Ridge/Greenwood area, more than 2,800 customers are without power.

In Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, nearly 7,000 Seattle City Light customers are suffering from power outages. Seattle City Light’s map currently displays that the outage is affecting areas east of Cal Anderson Park and west of Washington Park, extending south to Madison Street.

Power is expected to be restored in Capitol Hill by 11 a.m.

Crews are responding to an outage in the Capitol Hill area affecting approx. 6,985 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is 11 am. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/MJc8tq6eqp — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) June 3, 2024

Power outages in Tacoma

Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) stated there are a total of 42 outages, affecting 24,000 homes and businesses at the minimum. As of 6:11 a.m., TPU reported a large power outage affecting 25,000 customers.

On TPU’s website, the outages are between Frederickson extending south to Elk Plain, east past Graham and west by Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM).

Some schools in the region are on a late start because of the outages. As of this reporting, the Snoqualmie Valley and Bethel school districts are delaying their start time by two hours. Classes at Seattle Preparatory School are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Check MyNorthwest’s school closure tracker for additional information on delayed school start times due to power outages throughout Western Washington.

Power outages in Snohomish County

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue posted a video of the damage the storm caused over the weekend, resulting in downed power lines and damaged property due to tumbling trees. Multiple trees and power lines down throughout the district. Including at this structure fire located in the 13000 Block of 44th St NE in Lake Stevens. Crews arrived to a tree into the house with power lines down, and a fully involved fire. More info will be available shortly. pic.twitter.com/yP8OjQs03y — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) June 3, 2024

This is a developing story, check back for updates

