MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Power outages stretch across Western WA, school start times delayed

Jun 3, 2024, 6:26 AM | Updated: 9:41 am

power outages western washington...

A fallen over tree in the Issaquah Highlands neighborhood during the region's most recent atmospheric river storm. (MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Thousands are reeling from early morning power outages across Western Washington this morning as an atmospheric river floods the region with rainfall.

As of 4:50 this morning, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported outages are impacting approximately 15,000 people from Redmond to Graham to Olympia.

More on the region’s current atmospheric river: Warm weather awaits after region’s last atmospheric river storm

Power outages in Seattle

Seattle City Light showed at least 7,000 people in the Stevens and Montlake neighborhoods are waking up without the lights on. More outages in Queen Anne and the Interbay area have reached at least 9,300 people. In the Phinney Ridge/Greenwood area, more than 2,800 customers are without power.

In Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, nearly 7,000 Seattle City Light customers are suffering from power outages. Seattle City Light’s map currently displays that the outage is affecting areas east of Cal Anderson Park and west of Washington Park, extending south to Madison Street.

Power is expected to be restored in Capitol Hill by 11 a.m.

Power outages in Tacoma

Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) stated there are a total of 42 outages, affecting 24,000 homes and businesses at the minimum. As of 6:11 a.m., TPU reported a large power outage affecting 25,000 customers.

On TPU’s website, the outages are between Frederickson extending south to Elk Plain, east past Graham and west by Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM).

More on Seattle weather: Summer weather is just around the corner

Some schools in the region are on a late start because of the outages. As of this reporting, the Snoqualmie Valley and Bethel school districts are delaying their start time by two hours. Classes at Seattle Preparatory School are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Check MyNorthwest’s school closure tracker for additional information on delayed school start times due to power outages throughout Western Washington.

Power outages in Snohomish County

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue posted a video of the damage the storm caused over the weekend, resulting in downed power lines and damaged property due to tumbling trees.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

