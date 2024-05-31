Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Warm weather awaits after region’s last atmospheric river storm

May 31, 2024, 11:24 AM

atmospheric river...

Vehicles travel as rain continues to fall during commuting hours amid a powerful long-duration atmospheric river storm. (Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

(Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


Ted Buehner -- KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Enjoy the warm sunshine today because cooler wet weather — once again — lies ahead with an atmospheric river starting this weekend. Once we get past the middle of next week, warmer spring weather is set to embark.

Three Pacific weather systems are lined up across the North Pacific to kick off a gloomy start to June. The first is set to arrive tonight with a relatively small dose of rainfall that will taper off to scattered showers Saturday. After high temperatures today cracked the 70-degree mark in many Western Washington locations, highs Saturday will drop down into the lower to mid-60s.

More on Washington weather: PNW doesn’t get hurricanes but does get hurricane-force winds

A much wetter second weather system is expected to arrive Sunday. Rain will develop across the region during the day. The heaviest amounts of rain are anticipated Sunday night before turning to scattered showers Monday with the possibility of an afternoon thunderstorm.

This weather system has tapped into warm moist air originating in the sub-tropic region south of Japan. Rain amounts through Monday will likely range from two to three inches along the coast, parts of the Olympics as well as the Cascades. Snow levels will bounce from 5,500 to 7,000 feet, reflecting the warmer source of this moisture. Western interior rainfall amounts will likely total on either side of one inch, depending on the location.

The rainfall and relatively high snow levels mean river levels will fill with more water with the possibility of the typically more flood-prone rivers rising above the flood stage, rather unusual for this time of year.

High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be about 10 degrees below early June averages, only around 60 degrees on both days.

Yet one more weather system is expected to move ashore Tuesday for a last shot of rain with lingering showers Wednesday tapering off. Highs Wednesday should warm into the 60s.

After all this late spring rainfall, here comes the reward. Higher pressure is forecast to build over the Pacific Northwest for clearing skies and warming temperatures. Readings in the latter part of next week should climb into the 70s. And this change to sunny warmer weather looks to extend into mid-June.

From soggy to sunny: This week’s Washington weather roller coaster

For those going to the Seattle Mariners’ three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, expect the roof to be open tonight, but very likely closed Saturday night and Sunday. Just as the weather turns warmer with sunshine later next week, the M’s have a road trip.

Yet for the rest of us, we get to enjoy the fruits of bearing a wet weekend with the sun returning later next week.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X.

MyNorthwest Weather

Photo: This Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, satellite image shows Hurricane Lee, right, off in the centra...

Ted Buehner

PNW doesn’t get hurricanes but does get hurricane-force winds

The National Hurricane Center and NOAA recently released this season's hurricane outlook that begins on June 1.

3 days ago

Photo: Seattle the morning of May 27, 2024....

Ted Buehner

From soggy to sunny: This week’s Washington weather roller coaster

This week’s weather is expected to rebound to warmer and drier conditions, but not before yet one more period of wet weather.

4 days ago

Memorial Day Weekend...

Ted Buehner

Buehner: Will it rain (like always) during Memorial Day Weekend?

The Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start to the summer season, is upon us. As travelers hit the road, what kind of weather is in store?

8 days ago

memorial day...

Ted Buehner and Micki Gamez

Memorial Day Weekend gearing up to be one of region’s biggest travel days

AAA estimates 43.8 million people will travel 50 miles or more during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend – approaching 2005’s record of 44 million travelers.

9 days ago

Image: Boats can be seen at the Edmonds Marina on a sunny day in Edmonds on Saturday, March 16, 202...

Ted Buehner

Washington weather will feel like a yo-yo this week before the holiday weekend

It's the week before what many people feel is the first summer holiday weekend of the year and the weather in Washington will feel like a yo-yo.

11 days ago

Mount St. Helens...

Ted Buehner

Mount St. Helens anniversary: Buehner’s personal chronicle of the catastrophe as a forecaster

Right away, I could tell something big had happened. The pilot told me he was on the south side of the mountain when Mount St. Helens blew.

15 days ago

Warm weather awaits after region’s last atmospheric river storm