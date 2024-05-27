This week’s weather is expected to rebound to warmer and drier conditions, but not before yet one more period of wet weather.

The cool and somewhat soggy holiday weekend is expected to give way to breaks in the cloud cover revealing some sunshine on Memorial Day. Highs will warm to around average for late May – in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

The wet weather is not over yet though. Another Pacific frontal system just offshore is posed to swing onshore Tuesday for another round of much-needed rainfall. Highs will again be cooler than average Tuesday, climbing only into the mid-50s to lower 60s.

Lower pressure aloft with its cooler unstable air mass is forecast to move ashore behind the frontal system Tuesday night and Wednesday for a mix of showers, sunbreaks and the threat of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs again will only reach into the mid-50s to lower 60s. Low temperatures will dip into the 40s. For those spending time in the mountains Wednesday, the snow level will temporarily fall to near 4000 feet.

The rainfall is vital. This month so far as well April has been below average for precipitation. The rain in the past week has helped narrow that deficit, though many places in Western Washington remain one to three inches below normal for the year. Forecast total rain amounts Tuesday and Wednesday in Western Washington will range from about a half inch to just over an inch, while in the mountains, up to two inches of rain is anticipated.

Some relief from the recent period of rain is anticipated for the rest of the week. Higher pressure aloft is expected to build over the region on Thursday and Friday for increasing sunshine. Highs are forecast to warm into the 60s with some of the usual warmer spots cracking the 70-degree mark on Friday.

For those going to the Seattle Sounders soccer game against Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field on Wednesday evening, there is the possibility of lingering showers with temperatures in the 50s during the match.

The Seattle Mariners return home for a 4-game series against the Houston Astros Monday through Thursday. The stadium roof will likely be open Monday evening but closed Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch temperatures Monday evening should be in the lower 60s, while the two games are expected to be in the cool 50s. For the final game of the series Thursday afternoon, the roof should be open with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

Then the Los Angeles Angels visit the Mariners Friday through the weekend. First pitch temperatures should again be in the lower to mid-60s Friday.

After rather cool and moist spring weather, warmer sunshine is anticipated before the end of the week to finish the month. At least the rainfall has diminished the pollen count.

