Trader Joe’s to open new location in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood

Trader Joe’s is opening a new store in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood at Northwest 87th Street and Greenwood Avenue North, replacing a shuttered Safeway.

The store will be on the base floor of a six-story apartment building, occupying 13,486 square feet.

Greenwood will be home to the company’s sixth Seattle location, with the others located in Capitol Hill, Ballard, Queen Anne, West Seattle and U-District. Trader Joe’s has previously attempted to build a grocery store in South Lake Union, but that project has since been delayed.

According to the public relations team at Trader Joe’s, there’s no official timeline for when it will be open to the public.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $1.75 million, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

To see all the Trader Joe’s locations opening soon, visit their store tracker.

