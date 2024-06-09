Close
Trader Joe’s to open new location in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood

Jun 9, 2024, 9:43 AM

Exterior of a Trader Joe's store, an American chain of grocery stores. (Photo: Michael Siluk, Getty Images)

(Photo: Michael Siluk, Getty Images)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Trader Joe’s is opening a new store in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood at Northwest 87th Street and Greenwood Avenue North, replacing a shuttered Safeway.

The store will be on the base floor of a six-story apartment building, occupying 13,486 square feet.

Trader Joe’s recall: Salmonella found in basil

Greenwood will be home to the company’s sixth Seattle location, with the others located in Capitol Hill, Ballard, Queen Anne, West Seattle and U-District. Trader Joe’s has previously attempted to build a grocery store in South Lake Union, but that project has since been delayed.

According to the public relations team at Trader Joe’s, there’s no official timeline for when it will be open to the public.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $1.75 million, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

More on Trader Joe’s: High-speed chase reaching 114 mph ends in arrest at Federal Way Trader Joe’s

To see all the Trader Joe’s locations opening soon, visit their store tracker.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

