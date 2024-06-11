Close
Coast Guard saves kayakers including child, dog near Bellingham

Jun 10, 2024, 6:26 PM

Photo: A group of people were rescued near Bellingham from their swamped kayaks....

A group of people were rescued near Bellingham from their swamped kayaks. (Photo courtesy of the United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)

(Photo courtesy of the United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) Pacific Northwest rescued a group of people from their swamped kayaks on Sunday near Bellingham.

USCG posted about the rescue, stating the group was made up of four adults, one child and one dog. The kayakers were northwest of Lummi Island when they called for help.

Photo: A group of people was rescued from their swamped kayaks.

A group of people was rescued from their swamped kayaks. (Photo courtesy of the United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)

USCG crews responded and rescued them from their swamped kayaks.

More rescues: Samish ferry crew, Puget Sound Coast Guard save sinking boaters

Crews reported that everyone, including the dog, was wearing a life jacket.

Photo: USCG rescued a group, including a dog from swamped kayaks.

USCG rescued a group, including a dog from swamped kayaks. (Photo courtesy of the United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)

One of the rescued people activated their inReach device to notify search crews. An inReach is a device that uses satellites to communicate beyond cellular networks, according to the company Garmin’s website.

Photo: One of the rescued people activated their inReach device to notify search crews.

One of the rescued people activated their inReach device to notify search crews. (Photo courtesy of the United States Coast Guard Pacific Northwest)

The Coast Guard also recommended using satellite messengers when the phone service is unavailable.

Station Bellingham transferred one person to emergency medical services, according to USCG. The remaining people and the dog were brought to Station Bellingham.

To check the current weather conditions and wind speed in Whatcom County, visit the National Weather Service’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

