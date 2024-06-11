Coast Guard saves kayakers including child, dog near Bellingham

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) Pacific Northwest rescued a group of people from their swamped kayaks on Sunday near Bellingham.

USCG posted about the rescue, stating the group was made up of four adults, one child and one dog. The kayakers were northwest of Lummi Island when they called for help.

USCG crews responded and rescued them from their swamped kayaks.

Crews reported that everyone, including the dog, was wearing a life jacket.

One of the rescued people activated their inReach device to notify search crews. An inReach is a device that uses satellites to communicate beyond cellular networks, according to the company Garmin’s website.

The Coast Guard also recommended using satellite messengers when the phone service is unavailable.

Station Bellingham transferred one person to emergency medical services, according to USCG. The remaining people and the dog were brought to Station Bellingham.

