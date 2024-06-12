One person, two dogs dead in Tacoma apartment building fire

Firefighters found one person and two dogs dead inside a Tacoma apartment following a fire there early Wednesday.

Just before 1 a.m., Tacoma Fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building, Tanara Villa apartments, in the 6300 block of North 26th Street after receiving reports of flames erupting.

More local fires: Fire at vacant Chinatown-International District building requires more than 85 firefighters

Once crews arrived, the first-floor unit of the two-story building was full of smoke and flames. Firefighters soon put out the fire while containing it to just the one unit. One person was found dead inside the apartment alongside two pet dogs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More local fires: Pioneer Fire on north shore of Lake Chelan causes immediate evacuations

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.