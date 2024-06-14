Close
MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Weekend revelry roundup: Father’s Day, skating, yoga and more!

Jun 14, 2024, 12:23 PM

Image: Patrons enjoy the dog park at Marina Beach Park in Edmonds in January 2023....

Patrons enjoy the dog park at Marina Beach Park in Edmonds in January 2023. (Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

Paul Holden's Profile Picture

BY PAUL HOLDEN


KIRO Newsradio producer and writer

Rain in the forecast doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do this weekend so let’s see what’s going on!

The buskers will be back and out on Saturday at Pike Place Market for Buskarama. It runs all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be 15 spots around the market where people will be telling their stories and singing their songs. There’s also a busker showcase at the Rabbit Box at 7:30 p.m., you’ll need a ticket for that.  To learn more, visit Veterans of the Arts’ website.

If you love Meryl Streep, then you will want to head to the Grand Cinema in Tacoma this weekend. Starting Friday and going through Sunday it is Meryalthon! This fundraising event will feature a new film each night, as well as receptions, Q+As, costume contests, a pun slam and plenty more. According to the event website, “It is part of the cinema’s broader ‘Save the Grand’ fundraising campaign, which seeks to raise enough money to purchase ownership of the building.” Get showtimes and more details on all the fun on Save the Grand’s website.

At Judkins Park on Saturday, it is the Northwest African American Museum’s Annual Skate Party. This year will be a Juneteenth celebration with music and food, plus, if you need some wheels, skates will be available to rent. The museum will be open all day for visitors as well! The skate party runs from noon until 5 p.m. at Judkins Park. More details are available on the Northwest African American Museum’s website.

Take some time for yourself and focus on finding your balance at the 10th International Day of Yoga celebration. This takes place on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Olympic Sculpture Park in Seattle. There will be a guided yoga session and a chance to meet fellow yoga enthusiasts. All skill levels are welcome and you can find details on the Seattle Art Museum’s website.

Celebrating Father’s Day in Western Washington

This weekend is the Edmonds Art Festival, just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday. Over 200 artists will be showing off their creations and those are just the booth artists, hundreds more artists will be showcased in galleries at the festival, including student work. There will also be live music and food. You can find out more on the Edmonds Arts Festival’s website.

In Western Washington, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the fathers or father figures in your life. There are brunches, tennis tournaments, BBQs and more. I’d recommend just doing a quick search online of Father’s Day events in my area. I bet you will find plenty.

The first-place Mariners are also in town this weekend, taking on the Texas Rangers in a big-time divisional matchup. Friday is fireworks night at T-Mobile Park and on Sunday they will be giving away special Cal Raleigh seat cushions, as well as celebrating youth softball and fastpitch! Get all your information on the Seattle Mariners’ website.

Get out and enjoy yourselves this weekend and as always if you know of even more cool things going on in the area, Let me know at PaulH@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.

