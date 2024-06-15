Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

‘This is an ongoing effort:’ King County officers report 36 DUIs in one weekend

Jun 14, 2024, 5:21 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

Police lights...

Last weekend King County officers conducted a mobile impaired driving unit to get drivers under the influence off the roads. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic and Features Reporter

Washington traffic fatalities are at a 33-year high, according to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD). BPD Officer Seth Tyler said the numbers are unsettling and should concern everyone.

He said for the third year in a row, the city is participating in 100 Safe Days of Summer which is coordinated with the King County Traffic Safety Coalition’s Target Zero.

“The Traffic Safety Coalition, also known as the King County Target Zero Task Force, works collaboratively with traffic safety and community partners to create equitable traffic safety programs and plans to reduce collisions, injuries, and fatalities in King County,” stated King County’s website.

Past coverage: Bellevue Police Department has had enough with traffic fatalities

Last weekend BPD alongside the Seattle Police Department and Washington State Patrol conducted a mobile impaired driving unit as a preventative measure to get drivers under the influence off the roads.

KIRO Newsradio acquired a video of a Bellevue officer pulling over a suspected impaired driver, you can watch it below:

However, the numbers are in from last weekend’s event, and BPD spokesperson Drew Anderson gave us an update.

“And over last weekend, the kickoff weekend, we had at least 36 DUIs across the county, and that’s holding people accountable for driving under the influence,” he said.

Anderson said that the overall message to drivers is to be responsible.

“Micki, as we said last week, if you are drinking, when you’re out, if you are impaired, be responsible,” he said. “That means taking a ride-sharing program, that means calling a family member or a friend, that easily could mean just simply as walking home, we don’t want you on the road, we don’t want you driving impaired and it’s because the state has seen its 33 year high and fatalities on the road.

We want to do what we can to bring that down. Doing that is a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the public to do what we can to be responsible and save lives,” he continued.

Anderson said that even though last weekend’s event is over, 100 Safe Days of Summer continues.

“Because as we all know, Washington State, especially in the summer is beautiful. So everyone’s out and about. So this is peak time for when people could be driving impaired. So it’s going to be happening all summer. But this is an ongoing effort that does not stop even after the summer ends,” he said.

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

KIRO Newsradio

Image: A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health cli...

Sam Campbell and Steve Coogan

Measles case reported at West Seattle clinic; know the symptoms

A child, now confirmed to have measles, went to the Franciscan Health Urgent Care clinic in West Seattle, officials said in a release Friday.

7 hours ago

Image: A multi-vehicle collision including a semitruck on Interstate 5 in Fife slowed down traffic ...

Steve Coogan

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south in Fife; morning traffic affected

The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-5 south in Pierce County early Friday.

14 hours ago

Photo: SDOT Roadway Structures Director Kit Loo inspects newly installed carbon fiber wrapping unde...

Micki Gamez

Upcoming construction: SDOT to prepare bridges for next big earthquake

There are 16 Seattle roadway and pedestrian bridges that need upgrading in the event the next big earthquake hits.

1 day ago

Lynnwood...

Julia Dallas

90 Lynnwood residents — mostly seniors — on verge of homelessness

Seattle Morning News' Dave Ross speaks with the Lynnwood City Council president on protecting residents who live in manufactured home communities and are seeing massive rent increases on the land their homes sit on. 

1 day ago

rahr police...

Frank Sumrall

Interim SPD Chief Rahr on police-city relations: ‘Can we please hit the reset button?’

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell appointed Sue Rahr as the city's interim police chief after removing Adrian Diaz from the role due to accumulating allegations.

1 day ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle and yellow police tape can be seen outside Garfield High...

KIRO Newsradio staff

Why has no one been arrested in the Garfield High School shooting?

It's been several days and still no arrests have been made in the deadly Garfield High School shooting. Many are asking "Why?"

3 days ago

‘This is an ongoing effort:’ King County officers report 36 DUIs in one weekend