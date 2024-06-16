Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

8,000-acre brush fire in Yakima County causes ‘Level 2’ evacuations

Jun 16, 2024, 9:37 AM

yakima county fire...

A Yakima Fire vehicle. (Photo courtesy of the Yakima County Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Yakima County Fire Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An approximate 8,000-acre wildfire broke out in Yakima County Saturday on a ridge north of Sunnyside and east of Zillah.

It is being dubbed as the Beam Road Fire.

People living in the area have been told to be ready to evacuate if needed. A Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation order was put in place for some residents. The evacuation zone has since been lifted, but covered the areas of Beam Road, Houghton Road, heading North on Hwy 24 over Rattlesnake Ridge, then East on Hwy 24 and Hwy 241 to Silver Dollar; then South on Hwy 214 and West to Houghton Road, according to KIMA.

More local fires: Pioneer Fire on the north shore of Lake Chelan causes immediate evacuations

“For residents of Zillah, WA, in the Rattlesnake Ridge area and surrounding areas: Get your family and pets ready to go. Move emergency supplies and belongings to your vehicle,” Yakima Valley Emergency Management said on their Facebook page Saturday.

State Route 241 was closed in both directions around Independence Road in Sunnyside Saturday night due to firefighting activity.

Alongside firefighting crews are three airplanes, two helicopters and two air tankers to help curb the spread of the flames and control the Yakima County fire.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (WADNR), Yakima County Fire District and the Yakima Valley Emergency Management are working alongside the City of Yakima to coordinate and combat the wildfire.

More local fires: Man dies after Edmonds home catches fire

“Multiple crews and aircraft are on the scene working tirelessly to contain the blaze,” the City of Zillah said on Facebook. “To support these efforts, we have designated the Civic Center as the Emergency Operations Center. The facility will be in use tonight and into tomorrow, serving as a hub for coordination and response activities.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

