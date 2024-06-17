Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Thurston County Sheriff: Father shoots rideshare driver sexually assaulting his daughter

Jun 17, 2024, 10:51 AM

thurston county rideshare driver...

Thurston County Sheriff officials responding to a previous crime scene in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A father shot a rideshare driver multiple times early Saturday morning in Thurston County after catching the driver sexually assaulting his daughter, according to Thurston County deputies. The rideshare driver was arrested after law enforcement responded to the shooting.

Representatives of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported an intoxicated woman got a ride home from a rideshare driver Saturday morning. That’s when the driver took her to a well-known, Nisqually-area fishing spot and began assaulting her, according to detectives working the case.

More Nisqually news: Body of missing man found in shallow, unmarked grave near Nisqually River

The woman’s father found the car and caught the rideshare driver sexually assaulting his daughter. At some point in the confrontation, shots were fired.

The suspect fled the scene as law enforcement officials responded to what they thought was a weapons violation incident, according to the sheriff department’s official statement. A deputy eventually stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver was injured. Two shell casings were recovered in the vicinity of the crime scene.

More local crime: SPD searching for suspect in Mount Baker neighborhood fatal shooting

“The rideshare driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident and subsequently arrested on charges of second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping,” Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated in an official release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

mount baker shooting...

Frank Sumrall

SPD searching for suspect in Mount Baker neighborhood fatal shooting

Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting after a victim was shot in the chest at least two times. The victim later died from the injuries in a hospital.

1 day ago

Image: A Bellingham Police Department vehicle is seen on a city street in 2015....

Julia Dallas

Bellingham sixth grader allegedly punched by man in racist attack

A Bellingham 6th-grader was allegedly attacked by a man who was spewing racist comments during a school field trip on Wednesday.

3 days ago

seattle FBI...

Frank Sumrall

SWAT arrests armed woman after she barricades herself inside Seattle FBI building

An armed woman barricaded herself in the visitor lobby of the FBI Seattle building in downtown Seattle Wednesday afternoon.

4 days ago

Image: All lanes on Interstate 5 south in Everett were closed on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. It cause...

Steve Coogan

Shooting caused all lanes on I-5 south in Everett to close Wednesday

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday morning I-5 south that closed all lanes for drivers.

5 days ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle and yellow police tape can be seen outside Garfield High...

KIRO Newsradio staff

Why has no one been arrested in the Garfield High School shooting?

It's been several days and still no arrests have been made in the deadly Garfield High School shooting. Many are asking "Why?"

6 days ago

ingraham high shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Suspect in 2022 Ingraham High School shooting pleads guilty to first-degree murder

The teenage suspect in the Ingraham High School shooting from 2022 officially pled guilty to three felony charges Monday, June 10.

6 days ago

Thurston County Sheriff: Father shoots rideshare driver sexually assaulting his daughter