Thurston County Sheriff: Father shoots rideshare driver sexually assaulting his daughter

A father shot a rideshare driver multiple times early Saturday morning in Thurston County after catching the driver sexually assaulting his daughter, according to Thurston County deputies. The rideshare driver was arrested after law enforcement responded to the shooting.

Representatives of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported an intoxicated woman got a ride home from a rideshare driver Saturday morning. That’s when the driver took her to a well-known, Nisqually-area fishing spot and began assaulting her, according to detectives working the case.

The woman’s father found the car and caught the rideshare driver sexually assaulting his daughter. At some point in the confrontation, shots were fired.

The suspect fled the scene as law enforcement officials responded to what they thought was a weapons violation incident, according to the sheriff department’s official statement. A deputy eventually stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver was injured. Two shell casings were recovered in the vicinity of the crime scene.

“The rideshare driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident and subsequently arrested on charges of second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping,” Thurston County Sheriff’s Office stated in an official release.

