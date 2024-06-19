1 of 2 late-night Tacoma shootings involve sheriff’s deputies

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies were involved in a shooting shortly after midnight Wednesday during an incident at a mobile home park in Tacoma. Just before that incident in the second of two shootings, officers from the Tacoma Police Department responded to a man who was shot on E. F Street.

Just before midnight Tuesday, deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) responded to a verbal domestic violence call between family members at a home at the Martins Mobile Home Park at 4800 33rd Ave Ct E. The person who called advised their brother was armed with a knife, according to a post on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department blotter and a statement from Public Information Officer Sgt. Darren Moss Jr.

Several minutes past midnight on Wednesday, deputies reached the suspect who ran to a shed on the property. At 12:11 a.m. deputies exclaimed “shots fired” over the radio, the blotter post reports.

Deputies attempted to aid the suspect after the shooting and the local fire department transported him to the hospital with serious injuries, the PCSD reported. No deputies were injured during this incident.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT), which bills itself as “a team of detectives, forensic investigators, and public information officers from law enforcement agencies throughout Pierce County who investigate use of deadly force incidents involving officers,” will handle the investigation of the shooting. The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as departmental policies state.

Less than 30 minutes before the officer-involved shooting, Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers responded to reports of gunshots at 3200 E. F St, according to posts on X and Facebook. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was unresponsive.

From there, the TPD officers “immediately began life-saving measures.” The Tacoma Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter and pronounced the victim dead. The TPD added that detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide and no arrests have been made yet.

