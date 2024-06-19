Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

1 of 2 late-night Tacoma shootings involve sheriff’s deputies

Jun 19, 2024, 7:31 AM

Image: A Pierce County Sheriff's Department logo can be seen on an officer at a scene with a police...

A Pierce County Sheriff's Department logo can be seen on an officer at a scene with a police vehicle in the background. (Image courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Image courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies were involved in a shooting shortly after midnight Wednesday during an incident at a mobile home park in Tacoma. Just before that incident in the second of two shootings, officers from the Tacoma Police Department responded to a man who was shot on E. F Street.

Just before midnight Tuesday, deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) responded to a verbal domestic violence call between family members at a home at the Martins Mobile Home Park at 4800 33rd Ave Ct E. The person who called advised their brother was armed with a knife, according to a post on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department blotter and a statement from Public Information Officer Sgt. Darren Moss Jr.

Several minutes past midnight on Wednesday, deputies reached the suspect who ran to a shed on the property. At 12:11 a.m. deputies exclaimed “shots fired” over the radio, the blotter post reports.

Deputies attempted to aid the suspect after the shooting and the local fire department transported him to the hospital with serious injuries, the PCSD reported. No deputies were injured during this incident.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT), which bills itself as “a team of detectives, forensic investigators, and public information officers from law enforcement agencies throughout Pierce County who investigate use of deadly force incidents involving officers,” will handle the investigation of the shooting. The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as departmental policies state.

Seattle crime: Teen arrested in deadly shooting in Mount Baker neighborhood

Man shot and killed; murder probe ongoing

Less than 30 minutes before the officer-involved shooting, Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers responded to reports of gunshots at 3200 E. F St, according to posts on X and Facebook. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was unresponsive.

From there, the TPD officers “immediately began life-saving measures.” The Tacoma Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter and pronounced the victim dead. The TPD added that detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide and no arrests have been made yet.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: A 27-year-old registered Washington sex offender was caught while he was allegedly traveling...

Julia Dallas

Washington sex offender caught allegedly traveling to sexually assault teen

A 27-year-old registered Washington sex offender was caught while he was allegedly traveling to Oregon to sexually assault a teen.

15 hours ago

wsp hit-and-run...

Chris Sullivan

WSP searching for driver in hit-and-run fatal crash involving a pedestrian

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on State Route 7 heading north in Spanaway.

18 hours ago

Photo: Milton Police Department Officer Erik Haney was severely injured while trying to apprehend a...

Julia Dallas

‘Very emotional situation:’ Milton officer run over, dragged through parking lot

A Milton officer was severely injured while he was trying to take down a suspect on Wednesday in a Taco Bell parking lot.

2 days ago

Image: Former financial TV analyst James Arthur McDonald, Jr. was arrested at a residence in Port O...

Steve Coogan

Ex-financial TV analyst who became a fugitive arrested for fraud in Washington

A former CEO of two investment firms who was a frequent paid guest on a cable network's programs has been arrested for fraud.

2 days ago

Image: Drugs, guns and money were seized as part of a large investigation led by the DEA and the Se...

Steve Coogan and James Lynch

Long Washington probe yields 84,000 fentanyl pills, hundreds of pounds of drugs

Four Seattle-area men with ties to Central and South America were arrested in a long probe related to drugs, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

3 days ago

mount baker shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Teen arrested in deadly shooting in Mount Baker neighborhood

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the Mount Baker shooting that happened on Sunday, according to Seattle police.

3 days ago

1 of 2 late-night Tacoma shootings involve sheriff’s deputies