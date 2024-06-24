What does this week’s weather look like post-summer solstice?

This is the first full week of the summer season. After a sunny, warm start to summer on the solstice last week, June-like weather wants to hang in there again this week.

After a cool Sunday, Monday looks to have areas of morning clouds that will give way to sunshine by afternoon with temperatures rising to approximately 70 degrees. Higher pressure aloft is forecast to build onshore Tuesday, promising to be the warmest day of the week with more sunshine and highs climbing well into the 70s in many Western Washington locations. The outer coast though will likely remain in the 60s, thanks to onshore breezes from the Pacific Ocean.

A change is anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday as lower pressure aloft is forecast to swing through the Pacific Northwest, offering a few showers and cooler temperatures. Highs should drop back into the 60s. Any rain amounts are expected to be quite light – less than a tenth of an inch though with greater amounts in the Olympics and northern half of the Cascades.

The threat of showers is expected to taper off Thursday with the return of afternoon sunshine on Friday, just in time for the Seattle Mariners to return home against the Minnesota Twins. The sunshine on Friday should warm highs up to around the 70-degree mark.

By the coming weekend, low-level onshore flow from the Pacific should pick up. The cooler breezes will likely keep temperatures moderate — around late-June averages – ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s, along with clouds and a small threat of light showers.

If you have outdoor plans during the week or for the coming weekend, the weather should not be a significant factor.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.