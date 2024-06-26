Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Angela Poe Russell: More evidence schools would be wise to lock up cell phones

Jun 26, 2024, 6:28 AM

cell phones schools...

(Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

(Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Angela Poe Russell's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA POE RUSSELL


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

As more schools grapple with how to regulate students and their cell phones, a Seattle summer program officially took the leap this week. Already, they’re noticing a difference.

This is the movement I’ve been waiting for! And I’d argue it’s one we needed yesterday.

Earlier this month, a middle school in Seattle, Hamilton International, announced that coming this fall, students’ phones would be locked up during the school day.

More on Seattle schools’ phone ban: 2 Seattle schools to say goodbye to cell phones in the fall

According to NBC, in the last eight years, school districts in 41 states have purchased the technology to do so.

This year, my daughter is participating in Seattle’s Teen Summer Musical. They always discourage phone use, but this year they took a hard stance by collecting cell phones each morning. I wanted to know more about the tipping point.

“We’re a 10-week program and, where it would normally take a cast two weeks to gel when they were dealing with their phones, it made it about a four-week process,” Seattle’s Teen Summer Musical’s director Isiah Anderson, Jr. said. “They were literally in their own little world.”

So this year, they went all in. Unless there was an official medical exception, phones had to be turned in.

“I think the option is your child can keep their phones, if you keep them home,” Anderson, Jr. said.”

The program is in its first week, so I expected this piece to be more focused on what drove the decision. But turns out, they are already seeing positive results.

“Angela, it’s crazy. The production team and I were talking. It’s just Day Two and it feels like Week Two,” Anderson, Jr. said. “Yesterday was a bonding. We were like ‘Did this just start?’ No phones, nobody’s complaining. It’s beautiful.”

More from Angela Poe Russell: We need to end the Pride flag debate, take real action

Look I know this technology thing seemed like a good idea in the beginning. We brought tech into the classroom. We started making students read some of their textbooks off a screen. Now add social media and smartphones.

But the research is mounting and more teens than ever are struggling with mental health issues. Social Psychologist Jonathan Haidt wrote a book about it called The Anxious Generation. He calls the period between 2010-2015 “the great rewiring of childhood.”

Folks, we are in a crisis and desperate times call for desperate measures. What are we waiting for? This should be on every school’s agenda now. Lock up the phones. Give these kids a break. And like Seattle’s Teen Summer Musical, the payoff might come sooner than you think.

Angela Poe Russell is a local media personality and a fill-in host on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here.

More KIRO Newsradio Opinions

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

presidential debate...

Charlie Harger

Harger: It’s time to try something different regarding presidential debates

Is it going to change anyone's mind? It's hard not to be cynical about the CNN Presidential Debate coming up Thursday evening.

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Spike Tries To Infect Us With COVID

Is COVID, and quarantining people, still something we have to worry about? You might notice the absence of one half of this fine radio program. Spike O’Neill attempts to take down The Jack and Spike Show and fails thanks to the tireless efforts of KIRO Newsradio’s very own Jack Stine. Tune in live to The […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Cop Who Arrested Justin Timberlake For DWI INFURIATES Hamptons Elite

More details emerge about the 23-year-old Sag Harbor officer who arrested Justin Timberlake for a DWI. Michael Arkinson, hero in our hearts, rookie on the force and seemingly a perfectly reasonable officer of the law, has been unmasked by the media. And apparently he has been ‘infuriating’ vacationers in the Hamptons for months. Jack Stine […]

2 days ago

ten commandments louisiana...

Dave Ross

Ross: As Louisiana requires the Ten Commandments in classrooms, don’t limit anti-sin campaigns to schools

The State of Louisiana has passed a law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in every school in the state.

2 days ago

Children wave American flags. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Democracy needs your help

There are many reasons to be concerned about democracy. But one that we don’t talk much about is our own willingness to actually participate.

5 days ago

Image: A Pride flag flies under a flag of the United States at Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland,...

Angela Poe Russell

Angela Poe Russell: We need to end the Pride flag debate, take real action

With June being Pride month, there has been debate over the flag and proclamations and what should the government's role be in this.

7 days ago

Angela Poe Russell: More evidence schools would be wise to lock up cell phones