Yakima County Search and Rescue look for missing hiker on Mount Adams

Jun 30, 2024, 11:46 AM

Crews are looking for a missing hiker on Mount Adams. (Photo courtesy KIRO 7)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Friends and family of Sandeep Dey put out a plea on social media asking for help locating him after he went missing during a solo Mount Adams hike this week.

According to friends, Dey started the hike around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 27, and summited the mountain at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28. His friends received their last text from him around this time, saying that he was starting his descent.

Since then, Dey has been missing and no contact could be made with his phone.

Friends said that his last known sighting was around 2 p.m. on Friday, and his car, a black Jeep Cherokee, is supposed to be parked at the main South Climb trailhead. Dey was wearing a blue jacket during his hike and is around 170 pounds and 6 feet tall.

Friends of Dey have contacted Yakima County Search and Rescue, who said they are actively searching for a missing hiker on Mount Adams, but could not confirm that it was Dey.

