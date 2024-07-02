Close
CRIME BLOTTER

3 cars shot at in road rage shooting on State Route 8

Jul 2, 2024, 6:41 AM

A WSP vehicle responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of WSP)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a road rage shooting in Grays Harbor County near McCleary.

WSP troopers reported a 52-year-old man shot at drivers on State Route 8 Monday at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Three separate drivers were headed east on the highway when the suspect opened fire. The bullets hit a 2014 Ford Escape with a family from Montesano inside the vehicle. Troopers said the suspect then shot at and hit a Chevrolet Silverado on the same highway. No one was hurt, but troopers believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and will be taken into custody when he’s released. He is facing six counts of assault, reckless driving and DUI for the alleged road rage shooting incident.

For anyone heading out on the road to travel this Fourth of July weekend, WSP authorities urge drivers to practice patience.

Contributing: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

