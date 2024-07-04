Western WA celebrates the 4th with parades and picnics; Fireworks to come
Jul 4, 2024, 2:40 PM
(Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)
People across the region took to the picture-perfect day and celebrated the 4th of July with abandon.
There were small-town parades, like in Edmonds, where hundreds turned out to celebrate the unofficial start of summer in the Pacific Northwest.
There were fun runs, balloons, bouncy houses, and BBQ.
Tonight, there will be fireworks. If you haven’t decided which one to go to, here is a list compiled by Shawn Garrett of KIRO 7 News.
- Appletree Cove – Kingston Fireworks
- Arlington – Arlington Hometown July 4th Celebration
- Bellevue – Bellevue Family 4th
- Bellingham Bay – Blast Over Bellingham
- Boston Harbor, Olympia – Boston Harbor 4th of July
- Brewster – Brewster Fire Department Fireworks
- Commencement Bay – Tacoma Freedom Fair
- Deer Harbor – Deer Harbor Annual Fireworks Display
- Des Moines – Des Moines 4th of July Celebration and Drone Show
- Eagle Harbor – Bainbridge Island Fireworks
- Everett – Everett’s Thunder on the Bay Fireworks Show
- Federal Way – Red, White, & Blues Festival
- Fidalgo Bay – City of Anacortes
- Kenmore – Kenmore’s 4th of July Fireworks Show
- Lake Union – Seafair Summer Fourth Fireworks
- Marysville – Marysville 4th of July
- Quartermaster Harbor – Vashon Island Fireworks
- Sammamish – Fourth on the Plateau 2024
- Snoqualmie – Snoqualmie’s Annual Fireworks Show
- Steilacoom – Steilacoom Annual Fireworks
- Tacoma – Tacoma Summer Blast
- Tumwater – Tumwater Independence Day Parade & Family Festival
Contributing: KIRO 7 News, Steve Coogan
Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.