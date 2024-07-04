Western WA celebrates the 4th with parades and picnics; Fireworks to come

People across the region took to the picture-perfect day and celebrated the 4th of July with abandon.

There were small-town parades, like in Edmonds, where hundreds turned out to celebrate the unofficial start of summer in the Pacific Northwest.

There were fun runs, balloons, bouncy houses, and BBQ.

Tonight, there will be fireworks. If you haven’t decided which one to go to, here is a list compiled by Shawn Garrett of KIRO 7 News.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News, Steve Coogan

