CRIME BLOTTER

Three people injured in downtown Seattle shooting

Jul 6, 2024, 11:45 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

downtown seattle shooting...

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a scene where three people were shot in downtown Seattle Thursday night.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two males at the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street with gunshot wounds. One of the victims had been shot several times.

“(The first victim) was transported to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) in serious condition,” SPD stated. “The other male, believed to be an uninvolved bystander, was shot once. He was transported to HMC in serious condition.”

The suspect, allegedly an adult male, fled from the scene on foot. Officers searched the area, yet were unable to locate him. Multiple shell casings were recovered as evidence.

A Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) was sent out to be involved in the investigation alongside SPD.

The next morning, a 31-year-old male reported to SPD that he was also shot in that same area Thursday night. He was treated by Seattle Fire and was transported to HMC in stable condition.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

