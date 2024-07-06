Bothell resident dies in fireworks accident

A man from Bothell died Friday morning in a fireworks accident in a Redmond parking lot.

It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of Avondale Road.

The man, 45, was lighting off fireworks with his family when he tried to launch a “mortar-style” firework from the top of his head. One of the “mortar-style” fireworks hit him in the back of his head and killed him. His young children were there, according to KIRO 7.

“The preliminary investigation determined the victim died from an accidental explosion from the fireworks,” Redmond police said via KOMO News. “There were no other injuries or damage reported at the scene.”

When officers arrived, the man was unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Harborview Medical Center, there have been north of 50 instances of firework-related injuries from this Fourth of July holiday, as of this reporting.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.