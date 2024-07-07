Close
Expect I-5 delays: Semitruck driver suffers serious injuries

Jul 7, 2024, 10:48 AM | Updated: 2:26 pm

Photo: Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a semitruck crash on I-5 north just before Sou...

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a semitruck crash on I-5 north just before Southcenter on Sunday. (Photo courtesy Washington State Patrol)

(Photo courtesy Washington State Patrol)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to a semitruck crash on Interstate 5 (I-5) north just before Southcenter on Sunday.

WSP reported a semitruck filled with vegetables veered off the freeway. The driver was seriously injured.

 

A picture from troopers at the scene shows the truck wedged between an overpass beam and the brush along the highway. It also shows the guardrail completely torn off from its foundation.

Troopers said a tow truck is on the way but to expect long delays.

Other news: Bothell resident dies in fireworks accident

At 1 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that the right lane of I-5 north remains closed.

“It’s going to be a while cleaning up, as our IRT is unloading the veggies still on semi by hand,” WSDOT said.

The backup is around 1.5 miles.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

