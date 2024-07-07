Expect I-5 delays: Semitruck driver suffers serious injuries

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to a semitruck crash on Interstate 5 (I-5) north just before Southcenter on Sunday.

WSP reported a semitruck filled with vegetables veered off the freeway. The driver was seriously injured.

A picture from troopers at the scene shows the truck wedged between an overpass beam and the brush along the highway. It also shows the guardrail completely torn off from its foundation.

More photos from the scene. Tow truck has arrived but will still be a while until this is clear. pic.twitter.com/yMBxrdEVF5 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 7, 2024

Troopers said a tow truck is on the way but to expect long delays.

At 1 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that the right lane of I-5 north remains closed.

“It’s going to be a while cleaning up, as our IRT is unloading the veggies still on semi by hand,” WSDOT said.

The backup is around 1.5 miles.

UPDATE 1pm: The right lane of NB I-5 remains closed after this morning’s crash at S 178th St overpass. It’s going to be a while cleaning up, as our IRT is unloading the veggies still on semi by hand. Backup about 1.5 miles, so you may want to consider other routes. https://t.co/RQw0FIlIS3 pic.twitter.com/KyjXDZHMf6 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 7, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

