Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Stretch of SR 11 Highway buckles under extreme heat

Jul 9, 2024, 11:13 AM

sr 11 buckles heat...

Concrete panels under the asphalt of State Route 11 buckling due to the extreme heat. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had to shut down State Route 11 (SR 11) to just one lane July 8 after concrete panels under the pavement had buckled due to the region’s recent extreme heat.

Both north and southbound traffic had to be alternated in the one open lane as WSDOT crews worked to repair the road, causing backups and delays.

More from Chokepoints: ‘Convincing’ Good To Go! toll scam rears its ugly head

“We had traffic alternating through a single lane for several hours while our crews made a temporary repair overnight,” Madison Sehlke, public information officer for WSDOT, told KOMO News. “They will make a more permanent repair once temperatures cool.”

The stretch of road this affected is located just south of where SR 11 crosses Pulver Road outside of Burlington.

This recent phenomenon of Washington roads buckling and cement cracking under intense summer conditions has occurred more recently as of late, with WSDOT documenting what the department found during the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat dome in 2021.

As temperatures fluctuate, the slabs of concrete making up America’s roads expand and contract. Highways and other heavy-use thoroughfares generally leave just enough room in between the slabs of concrete so the materials can expand in hot weather and contract in colder weather.

More on WA roads: Semitruck driver suffers serious injuries after crash

But when a region reaches previously unforeseen temperatures, more slack may be needed for the concrete. When the room between the slabs runs out, the road buckles and damages itself.

“When it gets really, really abnormally hot, like it hasn’t been that hot before in quite a long time, it expands so much that it runs into the adjacent slab,” Steve Muench, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Washington (UW), said, according to The Verge. “There’s no more room to expand, they just push up against each other and then they pop up.”

For roads made up of asphalt instead of concrete, a whole new set of issues can potentially arise as asphalt is made up of viscoelastic material, meaning it can soften in extreme heat.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Chokepoints

Good To Go! scam...

Chris Sullivan

‘Convincing’ Good To Go! toll scam rears its ugly head

Scammers are at it again, trying to get your personal information with bogus scam text messages posing as Good To Go! toll reminders.

5 hours ago

Photo: Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a semitruck crash on I-5 north just before Sou...

Julia Dallas

Weekend I-5 delays: Semitruck driver suffers serious injuries after crash

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to a semitruck crash on I-5 north just before Southcenter on Sunday.

2 days ago

first avenue bridge...

Frank Sumrall

Southbound SR 99 closed over First Avenue Bridge for several hours

The First Avenue bridge on State Route 99 (SR 99) has been closed for multiple hours Saturday due to police activity.

3 days ago

tunnel sr 529...

Chris Sullivan

Road now open: Illegal tunnel shut down SR 529 between Everett and Marysville for hours

SR 529 north from Everett to Marysville was shut down after someone created an illegal tunnel under the road.

7 days ago

construction fourth of july...

Chris Sullivan

Construction is taking the Fourth of July holiday off

There shouldn't be too many fireworks on the roads, at least for construction. Construction is off for the Fourth of July holiday.

7 days ago

Photo: Alaska Airlines planes at Sea-Tac Airport....

Julia Dallas

Record breaking: Travelers can expect long lines at Sea-Tac

All-time air travel records are being set around the country right now and Sea-Tac Airport is no exception.

10 days ago

Stretch of SR 11 Highway buckles under extreme heat