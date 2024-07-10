Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Sky Valley Fire, and Search and Rescue (SAR) teams rushed to the scene near Eagle Falls where a drowning was reported on July 4. A 24-year-old male had been swimming in the water with another companion when both were pulled under by the strong current. The 24-year-old did not resurface.

Officials said a Fire Rescue swimmer dove into the water and managed to rescue the struggling male. First responders performed CPR for over an hour before transporting him to Providence Regional Medical Center. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The man’s identity has not been released. The cause and manner of death is being investigated.

“The falls are quite beautiful, very attractive looking,” Sky Valley Fire Chief Eric AndrewsAndrews told the Everett Herald earlier this year. “But that’s also what makes them so dangerous.”

Eagle Falls is a popular, but dangerous area. Signs warn visitors of the risk, but they have done little to help avoid tragedies like the one that occurred on Independence Day.

Second incident highlights water safety concerns

Just two days later, another adult male faced a similar fate at Eagle Falls. A nearby civilian acted swiftly, using a flotation device to rescue the struggling swimmer from the water.

Authorities emphasize the importance of water safety, especially in Snohomish County’s swift creeks and rivers. As temperatures water remain cold, officials recommend:

Wear a Life Jacket: Always wear a life jacket when near water. It can be a lifesaver in emergencies.

Always wear a life jacket when near water. It can be a lifesaver in emergencies. Watch Your Step: Beach logs, river banks, and rocks near the shore are slippery. Falls can lead to unconsciousness, making self-rescue impossible.

Beach logs, river banks, and rocks near the shore are slippery. Falls can lead to unconsciousness, making self-rescue impossible. Carry a Whistle: A whistle can alert nearby people if you’re in trouble.

A whistle can alert nearby people if you’re in trouble. Keep Kids Close: Drowning is a significant risk for children under 14. Keep them within arm’s reach.

Drowning is a significant risk for children under 14. Keep them within arm’s reach. Avoid Diving: Catastrophic neck injuries often occur in open water. Refrain from diving headfirst.

