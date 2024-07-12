68-year-old man sucked into drain pipe, drowns in Tacoma lagoon

A man who died earlier this week by drowning in a Tacoma lagoon at Titlow Park and Lodge has been identified as Robert Logan Jr., 68, the medical examiner’s office found. He was a University Place resident.

Both authorities and witnesses believe he got caught in a whirlpool and was sucked into a culvert, which runs under rail tracks and drains into the lagoon on the other side for when the tide comes in or rises, according to KIRO 7. The water was approximately chest-high.

The drowning happened just after 7:45 p.m. Monday. The 68-year-old victim was on a personal flotation device, according to Tacoma police, when he got sucked into the whirlpool and pushed through a drain pipe. First responding crews spotted Logan, pulled him out of the water, performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital. He later died at the hospital.

“The drowning at Titlow Beach is tragic. There has not, to our knowledge, been another incident like this,” Tacoma Metro Parks said in a prepared statement obtained by FOX 13. “We are assessing signage at the park and there is signage and fencing on the Lagoon side of the area. Metro Parks is currently working with our government partners to assess signage needs on the beach side and other safety measures.

“We would highly encourage people to be cautious and aware of their surroundings while recreating on the water as danger exists with currents, riptides and changing tides,” Tacoma Metro Parks added.

A witness told FOX 13 he got off his flotation device and wasn’t wearing a lifejacket moments before he got sucked into the drain pipe.

Whirlpools are constant sightings at the Tacoma lagoon, according to frequent beach and park goers.

