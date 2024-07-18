Close
Seattle officer caught laughing after Kandula’s death has been fired

Jul 17, 2024, 6:05 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm

seattle officer auderer...

A screenshot of Seattle Police Department bodycam footage on Jan. 23, 2023, the night Jaahnavi Kandula was killed. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Seattle Police Department Office Dan Auderer has been fired by Interim Chief Sue Rahr. KTTH host Jason Rantz confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Auderer was caught through bodycam footage laughing and joking about the death of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula on Jan. 23, 2023. According to Rantz, Auderer was mocking the way Seattle lawyers would dismiss the life of Kandula in order to pay out less in a lawsuit.

I expect that many of you will disagree with my decision, and perhaps be angry,” Rahr said, as reported by Rantz. “At the root of this case lies an extremely difficult judgment call of how to fairly balance ‘intent versus impact.'”

“I believe the impact of his actions is so devastating that it cannot be mitigated by his intent to keep his conversation private,” she added. “For me to allow the officer to remain on our force would only bring further dishonor to the entire department. For that reason, I am going to terminate his employment. I deeply regret the negative impact my decision has on him as an individual officer, who clearly loves his profession and his colleagues. But I have the duty and obligation to prioritize the good of the entire organization over an individual officer.”

“It is my hope that even if you vehemently disagree, you will understand why I had to make this choice,” she continued. “Please don’t let go of the hope and positive momentum that we have started to build over the past weeks. This is a great organization and I want every one of us to be proud to be part of an honorable department with high ethical standards.”

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

