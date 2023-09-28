Seattle Police officer Daniel Auderer reassigned

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has reassigned Officer Daniel Auderer, the police officer who made inappropriate comments over the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, to a different position, according to a short statement issued via email Thursday to KIRO Newsradio.

“(Officer) Auderer has been administratively re-assigned to a non-operational position,” the statement said.

The department issued the same statement to The Seattle Times Thursday.

On Jan. 23, Auderer was assigned to perform a routine sobriety test on Kevin Dave, the officer who struck 23-year-old graduate student Jaahnavi Kandula while driving his police car 74 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. In addition to being a police officer, Auderer is the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG).

“She is dead,” Auderer was heard saying on a phone call with SPOG President Mike Solan, according to captured bodycam footage. “Yeah, just write a check; $11,000. She was 26 anyway. She had limited value.”

Auderer was also heard laughing during the phone call and the recorded comments.

Jason Rantz on Auderer’s comments: SPOG releases apology after video captures officer’s out-of-context statements

But Auderer did not know his body camera video had recorded the conversation, which he later admitted in a statement for Seattle’s Office of Police Accountability. In the statement, Auderer also said that he intended the comment to be interpreted “as a mockery of lawyers.”

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is still reviewing the case, considering whether to pursue charges against Officer Dave.

SPD ends contract with bodycam-analyzing AI

According to an investigation by Open Vallejo, the publication found SPD canceled its contract with an Artificial Intelligence service, Truleo, that analyzes body camera footage less than a month after Auderer’s comments over the death of Jaahnavi Kandula with SPOG president Mike Solan were released.

According to the report, Truleo’s AI software is programmed to apply a “risk” label to videos that contain certain words, including “dead.”

“Records obtained by Open Vallejo show that, as of December, the Seattle Police Department intended to renew its Truleo contract for an additional two years,” wrote for Open Vallejo. “But when Solan learned about the department’s use of Truleo — less than two weeks after his conversation with Auderer about Kandula’s death — the union president confronted Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.”

The department ended its contract on the same day Solan personally complained to Diaz, Solan told Jason Rantz on KTTH 770 AM.

More on Solan pushing against AI tech within SPD: Cops livid after Seattle Police Department ‘spied’ on them with AI

“The officers feel as if they were spied on,” Solan explained to Rantz back in February. “And this is probably one of the biggest significant issues ever to plague this agency in terms of how employees are treated. And in fact, the department has broken the trust of the officers.”

An SPD spokesperson confirmed with The Jason Rantz Show that SPD “entered a technology demonstration project and decided it had sufficient promise to attempt a limited pilot, to validate functionality.” The department discontinued its use, the spokesperson continued, after hearing from privacy rights advocates who noted the AI reviews civilian footage, too.

“The AI can’t identify sarcasm, nor does it understand the full context of interactions, rendering the analysis useless,” Rantz wrote.

Truleo, which was created in part because less than 1% of the videos are ever reviewed, according to the company, processes body camera videos for police and other law enforcement departments across the country to help automate supervision, facilitate coaching and promote police professionalism. The technology could send alerts of risk if the officer relayed a threat, used insulting language or profanity or anything else the AI deems “unprofessional.” The technology can even detect politeness and gratitude through tone, while also grading officers for their explanations on why someone is being arrested or fined.

The SPD used Truleo from 2021 until February 2023, according to Open Vallejo.

SPOG released an additional statement in September after outrage over the incident went public, including protests around Seattle and a demand from the Consulate General of India in San Francisco for the Office of Police Accountability to further investigate Kandula’s death.

More on the Consulate General of India: India officials want probe after release of Seattle Police bodycam video

“The video captures only one side of the conversation,” SPOG wrote. “There is much more detail and nuance that has not been made public yet. SPOG has full confidence that the civilian-led police accountability system known as the Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough and fair investigation.