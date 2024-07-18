Close
North Cascades Hwy. closed near Diablo Lake due to wildfire

Jul 18, 2024, 10:56 AM | Updated: 3:06 pm

The Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail travels through North Cascades National Park. (Courtesy Pacific Northwest Trail Association)

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A wildfire has forced the closure of North Cascades Hwy. (SR 20) west at milepost 158, a Washington Department of Transportation post on X said. The agency said no detour is available.

The fire is near the Easy Pass trailhead in southeastern Whatcom County.

At last check, the fire was 100 acres with no containment. There is no timeframe for reopening.

Campfires have been banned in all of North Cascades National Park.

MyNorthwest Weather: A streak of temperatures in the 80s hits Western Washington

Last week, National Park Services issued a burn ban throughout North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

SR 20 closed several times last year due to wildfires.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

 

