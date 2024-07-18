North Cascades Hwy. closed near Diablo Lake due to wildfire

A wildfire has forced the closure of North Cascades Hwy. (SR 20) west at milepost 158, a Washington Department of Transportation post on X said. The agency said no detour is available.

SR 20 westbound is closed at milepost 158 due to a fire three miles west of the closure point. No detour available. Fire is near the Easy Pass Trailhead, and the closure is just east of Rainy Pass trailhead. This post will be updated. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 18, 2024

The fire is near the Easy Pass trailhead in southeastern Whatcom County.

At last check, the fire was 100 acres with no containment. There is no timeframe for reopening.

Campfires have been banned in all of North Cascades National Park.

Last week, National Park Services issued a burn ban throughout North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

SR 20 closed several times last year due to wildfires.

