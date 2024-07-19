Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Human finger found in Tacoma driveway IDed, returned to owner

Jul 18, 2024, 5:13 PM | Updated: 5:14 pm

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle is seen on a street....

A Tacoma Police Department vehicle is seen on a street. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

The case of a mysterious human finger found in a Tacoma driveway earlier this month has been solved and the digit has been returned to its rightful owner.

During the afternoon of July 5, Tacoma Police Department (TPD) officers responded to a report of a finger found in a driveway in the 800 block of South Pine Street, according to a statement TPD Public Information Officer Detective William Muse sent to MyNorthwest.

Muse provided an update in a statement to MyNorthwest Thursday that a person “saw the story” and called the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, which had taken custody of the digit, to claim the finger.

Earlier coverage: Finger found; suspect steals car with passengers inside

The man identified himself by his surname and admitted to losing multiple digits “messing around with some fireworks.” Muse didn’t provide the identity of the man who claimed the finger in his statement. He did explain the latent prints on the recovered finger correspond with the information about the person available in the FBI database.

Muse concluded his statement by saying the case hasn’t been assigned to an investigator and added that no criminal charges will be pursued.

Previous information about the human finger found in Tacoma

In his July 5 update, Muse told MyNorthwest there was no blood around the finger and it appeared to have been, possibly, left on the property by an animal, perhaps a bird.

At that time, TPD officers attempted to identify the finger using a portable fingerprint scanner. But no identification was able to be made.

Crime blotter: Tacoma police looking for serial arsonist after rash of fires endanger lives, property

Calls were made to local hospitals, Muse added. But they didn’t report anyone being treated over the Fourth of July holiday for any sort of dismembering injury.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Police are looking for a Tacoma serial arsonist after a rash of fires. This photo is of a fi...

James Lynch

Tacoma police looking for serial arsonist after rash of fires endanger lives, property

Tacoma police are currently searching for a serial arsonist after a rash of fires in the area endangered lives and property.

3 hours ago

Photo: This man was arrested in connection with a Kent attempted kidnapping on July 16, 2024....

Julia Dallas

Bail set: 11-year-old girls save 6-year-old from being kidnapped in Kent

A man was arrested and bail set for allegedly trying to kidnap a 6-year-old. Fortunately, three 11-year-old girls stepped in.

3 hours ago

Photo: Data from the Downtown Seattle Association confirmed visitors are coming back to downtown, f...

Julia Dallas

Visitors are filling downtown Seattle streets near pre-pandemic levels

Data from the Downtown Seattle Association confirmed visitors are coming back to downtown, filling the streets at levels close to 2019.

6 hours ago

Photo: Teens were caught allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven in Renton on July 18, 2024....

Julia Dallas

4 teens arrested in connection with Renton 7-Eleven robbery

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the robbery of a 7-Eleven in Renton early Thursday morning.

7 hours ago

Photo: Thousands of members of Boeing's Machinist Union met at T-Mobile Park Wednesday to decide wh...

James Lynch

Boeing machinists vote overwhelmingly to authorize a strike

Thousands of members of Boeing's Machinist Union met at T-Mobile Park Wednesday to decide whether to authorize a strike vote.

8 hours ago

Image: The Easy Fire burns in the North Cascades on Thursday, July 18, 2024....

Bill Kaczaraba

North Cascades Highway renear Diablo Lake reopens after wildfire caused closure

A wildfire has forced the closure of State Route 20/the North Cascades Highway west between mileposts 148 and 158.

8 hours ago

Human finger found in Tacoma driveway IDed, returned to owner