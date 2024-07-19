Arrest made in Seattle’s Queen Anne tiny home fire

Seattle Police made an arrest after a tiny home village went up in flames Thursday morning in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood, prompting an investigation from the department.

The fire destroyed 25 units, displacing nearly 30 people in the process. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred along Elliott Avenue West just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

“Crews had the fire under control by 3:09 a.m. and searched the impacted homes to confirm no occupants were trapped,” the Seattle Fire Department stated. “The fire was fully extinguished by 4:27 a.m.”

“I felt the heat,” Christy, who lived in one of the units that burned, told KIRO Newsradio. “It was hot, so I knew I didn’t have much time before (the fire) would get to us.”

A day later, a 36-year-old man was booked into the King County Correctional Facility on suspicion of reckless burning and for having an outstanding warrant.

King County’s Director of Facility Management, Anthony Wright, told KIRO Newsradio the village offers emergency support housing for the homeless.

“One of the things that we’re doing is reminding folks at home this is their space and, unfortunately, many of them lost that space today,” Wright said.

