Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Arrest made in Seattle’s Queen Anne tiny home fire

Jul 19, 2024, 6:31 AM

tiny home fire...

Seattle Fire Department firefighters fight a fire in a tiny home village in Seattle's Queen Anne neighboehood. (Photo: John Odegard via SFD)

(Photo: John Odegard via SFD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police made an arrest after a tiny home village went up in flames Thursday morning in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood, prompting an investigation from the department.

The fire destroyed 25 units, displacing nearly 30 people in the process. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred along Elliott Avenue West just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

“Crews had the fire under control by 3:09 a.m. and searched the impacted homes to confirm no occupants were trapped,” the Seattle Fire Department stated. “The fire was fully extinguished by 4:27 a.m.”

Earlier coverage on tiny home fire: Fire damages dozens of tiny homes in Seattle

“I felt the heat,” Christy, who lived in one of the units that burned, told KIRO Newsradio. “It was hot, so I knew I didn’t have much time before (the fire) would get to us.”

A day later, a 36-year-old man was booked into the King County Correctional Facility on suspicion of reckless burning and for having an outstanding warrant.

More on local fires: Pioneer fire, burning since June 8, only 14% contained

King County’s Director of Facility Management, Anthony Wright, told KIRO Newsradio the village offers emergency support housing for the homeless.

“One of the things that we’re doing is reminding folks at home this is their space and, unfortunately, many of them lost that space today,” Wright said.

Contributing: Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio; Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Trump convention speech...

STEVE PEOPLES, JONATHAN J. COOPER and JILL COLVIN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump: ‘The discord and division in our society must be healed’

Donald Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention and said the country must 'heal.'

10 hours ago

Image: A Tacoma Police Department vehicle is seen on a street....

Steve Coogan

Human finger found in Tacoma driveway IDed, returned to owner

The case of a mysterious human finger found in a Tacoma driveway earlier this month has been solved and the digit was returned to its owner.

13 hours ago

Photo: Police are looking for a Tacoma serial arsonist after a rash of fires. This photo is of a fi...

James Lynch

Tacoma police looking for serial arsonist after rash of fires endanger lives, property

Tacoma police are currently searching for a serial arsonist after a rash of fires in the area endangered lives and property.

14 hours ago

Photo: This man was arrested in connection with a Kent attempted kidnapping on July 16, 2024....

Julia Dallas

Bail set: 11-year-old girls save 6-year-old from being kidnapped in Kent

A man was arrested and bail set for allegedly trying to kidnap a 6-year-old. Fortunately, three 11-year-old girls stepped in.

15 hours ago

Photo: Data from the Downtown Seattle Association confirmed visitors are coming back to downtown, f...

Julia Dallas

Visitors are filling downtown Seattle streets near pre-pandemic levels

Data from the Downtown Seattle Association confirmed visitors are coming back to downtown, filling the streets at levels close to 2019.

17 hours ago

Photo: Teens were caught allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven in Renton on July 18, 2024....

Julia Dallas

4 teens arrested in connection with Renton 7-Eleven robbery

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the robbery of a 7-Eleven in Renton early Thursday morning.

18 hours ago

Arrest made in Seattle’s Queen Anne tiny home fire