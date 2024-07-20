Close
Lost dog found alone on Seattle ferry dock heads to a new home

Jul 20, 2024, 7:10 AM

Image: A dog was found around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at Colman Dock in Seattle without ...

A dog was found around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at Colman Dock in Seattle without its owner. (Photo courtesy of Washington State Ferries)

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Ferries)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

A lost dog found without its owner on a ferry dock in Seattle last month has found a new home.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) explained in an X post published Friday afternoon ferry workers found the canine alone at Colman Dock early on June 12. They took care of the animal while the agency, which is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), searched for his owner in an attempt to bring him home. At the time, the X post stated the dog was going to be “transferred to animal control soon.”

WSDOT reposted the original WSF X post for its 380,000 followers to see as well.

Previous coverage: Dog found on a Washington ferry dock without its owner

WSF ended up getting the dog’s microchip scanned and it led employees to the Seattle Animal Shelter, which identified him as “Tripp.”

From there, the agency stated they couldn’t contact the owner so one of the employees “unofficially adopted the dog.” The WSF X post from Friday showed the original photo of Tripp and two other photos of the canine posing for photos inside someone’s home.

MyNorthwest has reached out to WSF to find out what “unofficially adopted” means and for other information on the developments and has not yet heard back.

Recent rescue: Coast Guard saves kayakers including child, dog near Bellingham

The WSDOT responded to the news that Tripp has a new home on X with glee.

“WE LOVE A HAPPY ENDING! Welcome home, Tripp!” the post reads.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

