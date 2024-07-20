A lost dog found without its owner on a ferry dock in Seattle last month has found a new home.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) explained in an X post published Friday afternoon ferry workers found the canine alone at Colman Dock early on June 12. They took care of the animal while the agency, which is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), searched for his owner in an attempt to bring him home. At the time, the X post stated the dog was going to be “transferred to animal control soon.”

WSDOT reposted the original WSF X post for its 380,000 followers to see as well.

WSF ended up getting the dog’s microchip scanned and it led employees to the Seattle Animal Shelter, which identified him as “Tripp.”

From there, the agency stated they couldn’t contact the owner so one of the employees “unofficially adopted the dog.” The WSF X post from Friday showed the original photo of Tripp and two other photos of the canine posing for photos inside someone’s home.

Colman Dock staff took in a hungry & thirsty pup at 2a 6/12. They took care of him while we searched for its owner. A scan of the dog’s chip led us to the @SeattleAnimal Shelter & identified him as “Tripp.” Unable to contact the owner, our employee unofficially adopted the dog! pic.twitter.com/Aw9qPqV36l — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) July 19, 2024

The WSDOT responded to the news that Tripp has a new home on X with glee.

“WE LOVE A HAPPY ENDING! Welcome home, Tripp!” the post reads.

