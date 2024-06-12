Close
Is your friend missing? Dog found on a Washington ferry without its owner

Jun 12, 2024, 12:33 PM

Image: A dog was found around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at Colman Dock in Seattle without ...

A dog was found around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at Colman Dock in Seattle without its owner. (Photo courtesy of Washington State Ferries)

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Ferries)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

A dog was found without its owner on a ferry in Seattle early Wednesday and Washington State Ferries is attempting to bring the lost animal home.

The agency, which is part of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), posted on X late Wednesday morning stating ferry workers found the canine alone at Colman Dock in Seattle. Workers plan on taking care of this dog for the time being, but it will be transferred to animal control  soon.

Recent rescue: Coast Guard saves kayakers including child, dog near Bellingham

The WSDOT reposted the Washington State Ferries original X post for its 379,000 followers to see as well.

If anyone has any information about the lost dog and where it belongs, they are encouraged to reach out to Washington State Ferries.

