MYNORTHWEST NEWS

South Lake Union apartment fire contained, 2 may be injured

Jul 20, 2024, 11:54 AM | Updated: 12:33 pm

Apartment fire in Sotuh Lake Union. (via KIRO 7)

Apartment fire in Sotuh Lake Union. (via KIRO 7)

(via KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An apartment fire in South Lake Union has been contained, but two people may have been injured..

The fire was in the 320 block of 7th Ave N but units remain in the area. Authorities are asking you to avoid the area.

Firefighters report a working fire on the third floor of the building, with crews making access to the fire unit.

As of 11:32 a.m., crews reported the fire was under control and a primary search of the fire unit complete.

However. two people were transported to the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the cause.

In a separate incident, Tacoma firefighters are on te scene of a suspicious fire in the 300 block of East 26th Street.

Both stories are developing, check back for updates.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

 

South Lake Union apartment fire contained, 2 may be injured