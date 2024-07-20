South Lake Union apartment fire contained, 2 may be injured

An apartment fire in South Lake Union has been contained, but two people may have been injured..

The fire was in the 320 block of 7th Ave N but units remain in the area. Authorities are asking you to avoid the area.

Firefighters are on scene at a reported fire in an apartment building in the 320 block of 7th Ave N. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 20, 2024

Firefighters report a working fire on the third floor of the building, with crews making access to the fire unit.

As of 11:32 a.m., crews reported the fire was under control and a primary search of the fire unit complete.

However. two people were transported to the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the cause.

In a separate incident, Tacoma firefighters are on te scene of a suspicious fire in the 300 block of East 26th Street.

300 blk E 26th st, 6:48am – This morning, TFD crews responded to a call very similar to a previous arson-related fire at the same location. @TacomaPD is looking for a suspect seen in the area. TFD is still on scene. This is an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/Z73eojBr5B — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 20, 2024

Both stories are developing, check back for updates.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.