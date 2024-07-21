President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday. As the news filters throughout the state, Washington officials react to Biden pulling out.

More here: Biden throws support behind VP Kamala Harris to lead Democrats against Trump

The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following the June 27 debate.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

As he’s done for five decades, Joe Biden put his country first. In the long scope of history, his work to protect us from the ravages of climate change will be seen as an historic achievement. Biden is going out on top with a long record of accomplishments we can all be proud of. https://t.co/xUaARetxJK — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 21, 2024

Washington Congresswoman Strickland

KIRO Newsradio spoke with Washington Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland about the historic turn of events.

“Immediately, I said the convention is coming up soon, November is coming within a few months, and we do not have time to wait,” Strickland said. “So I immediately pivoted to the person who was the most qualified to be his successor, who has been his partner, in three and a half years, have a remarkable presidency, and that is Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Strickland elaborated more on backing Harris, hoping to garner further support to ensure a Democrat is the next president.

“Either way, we are going to work very hard to make sure that Donald Trump stays out of the White House,” she said. “Vice President Kamala Harris is my choice. I encourage all Democrats listening to get behind her because we have three and a half weeks until the convention, and we have an election to win in November.”

Strickland added it doesn’t look like any Democrats are planning to challenge Harris, as of now.

“But at the end of the day, the Democrats know what is at stake, we will coalesce behind one candidate, and I believe that candidate will be Vice President Harris,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier

Kim Schrier represents Washington’s 8th Congressional District. She sent a statement regarding Biden’s decision to drop out on Sunday.

President Biden’s decision to not seek reelection is another example of his selflessness and commitment to our country. He showed that heart of service over decades in the Senate, as our Vice President, and most of all, by rescuing our nation from four more years of a corrupt and reckless Trump administration. Now, by passing the torch to a new generation of leaders, President Biden sets an inspiring example of putting country above self. We will forever be grateful for his commitment to our country and his decades of service. I have no doubt in my mind that he will go down as one of the most consequential presidents in our nation’s history.”

Washington Democrats react to Biden dropping out

Thank you President Biden for your service to our country.

The WA State Dems will continue our work to elect Democrats up and down the ticket. pic.twitter.com/jdQiDxkEiN — Washington Democrats (@washdems) July 21, 2024

U.S. Representative Jayapal

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) released a statement, touching on Biden’s work while in office.

“It has been an incredible honor to work alongside him to pass truly historic legislation that has lifted up working and poor people across the country and fundamentally changed the nature of government so that it works for people not for the wealthiest billionaires and largest corporations,” she stated.

“President Biden has never forgotten where he came from or what it means for people to know that he has their backs. His leadership has been unparalleled, with the results crystal clear with the record of achievements,” she continued.

Jayapal posted the full statement on her X account.

Thank you for your incredible work @JoeBiden, it has been an honor to work with you.@KamalaHarris for President. Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/saN3kqDxby — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) July 21, 2024

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Democratic Party candidate for Governor of Washington, released a statement showing his support of Biden’s decision and stating that “Democrats can now return to focusing on the imperative of defeating the Donald Trump/JD Vance Republican ticket.”

“We owe President Biden, a good man and patriot, our deepest thanks for defeating Trump in 2020. He has been a strong and principled leader, ushering America through the challenge of pandemic recovery, enacting transformational investments in American manufacturing and infrastructure jobs, and leaving us in a stronger position domestically and on the world stage. He preserved and protected our democracy at a critical moment in our nation’s history and restored civility to the White House,” he added.

Ferguson also posted on X, sharing his personal experience with Harris.

The Biden-Harris administration has accomplished so much for America. President Biden preserved and protected our democracy at a critical moment in our nation’s history and restored civility to the White House. I know Vice-President Kamala Harris. She was Attorney General of… pic.twitter.com/dqIOlQhe5Z — Bob Ferguson (@BobFergusonAG) July 21, 2024

U.S. Senator Cantwell

President Biden led our nation to accomplish these historic victories. Just like our party’s victories on Social Security, Medicare, and family leave, Biden’s policies on infrastructure, manufacturing, and lowering drug costs will be tremendous legacies. (2/2) — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) July 21, 2024

U.S. Senator Patty Murray

Washington Representative Derek Kilmer

King County Executive Constantine

King County Executive Dow Constantine expressed his gratitude for Biden and thanked him for his service.

He stepped in during a moment of grave peril and saved lives, saved our economy, and saved our democracy. In those ways and more, he is one of the most consequential presidents of our time. In his fundamental decency and humanity, he has shown us a model of public service that others would do well to emulate. His administration’s support of our work here in King County continues to be nothing short of extraordinary. History will record that, in this difficult decision and throughout his tenure, Joe Biden is a true patriot — today, as always, putting his country ahead of himself.”

King County Republican Party Chair Patrick-Thomas

Meanwhile, King County Republican Party Chair Mathew Patrick-Thomas said Biden’s withdrawal is good news for the GOP.

Now the brass of the party is going to take their candidate and it looks like they’re gonna get behind Kamala Harris and I say bring it on,” Patrick-Thomas told KIRO Newsradio. “She’s just about as unpopular as he is.”

Patrick-Thomas added that it was just a matter of time.

“All of America knew that President Biden had cognitive issues going on for the last couple years and the mainstream media and that party’s been hiding it,” he said. “So now the truth has come and everyone’s seen that he had to drop out.”

Patrick-Thomas said the Republican Party is as united as ever behind Trump and he believes there will be turmoil ahead for the Democrats.

Washington GOP

WAGOP Statement on President Biden quitting his re-election campaign for president “It’s troubling that President Joe Biden is quitting his campaign for re-election at this late point in our nation’s process,” says WAGOP Chairman Jim Walsh. “Many American voters chose him over… pic.twitter.com/oErrc1EIqM — Washington State GOP (@WAGOP) July 21, 2024

UFCW 3000 thanks Biden for leadership

The largest private sector union in the state, UFCW 3000, which called on Biden to step aside last week thanked Biden for his leadership following his choice to drop out of the presidential election.

We thank President Joe Biden for his decades of leadership, his advances for the working people of our nation, and we applaud him for stepping aside and opening the path for the next generation of pro-worker leaders in this country. Workers having a voice – at their jobs and the ballot box – is one of the strengths of our democracy and their interests should be at the heart of any political party. While the Democratic nominee is not yet determined, we remain committed to campaigning for a pro-worker Presidential candidate that has a strong path to defeat Donald Trump.”

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest; Tom Brock and James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio