CRIME BLOTTER

7-year-old among group of juveniles wanted for robbery in North Seattle

Jul 24, 2024, 11:08 AM | Updated: 2:17 pm

A group of juveniles are wanted for robbery in North Seattle after an incident earlier this week. (MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


Luke Duecy -- KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Seattle Police are searching for a group of juveniles, including a 7-year-old who wielded a hatchet during a robbery Monday afternoon, according to investigators.

Police say it all started onboard a Metro bus traveling through North Seattle. According to a police report, some 5 victims told officers 10 to 15 suspects started taunting them because of their race and perceived privilege. “The victim stated that one of the suspects told the victims you don’t deserve the things you’ve got,” said Seattle Police Detective Eric Munoz.

At some point, the victims exited the Metro bus at Wallingford Avenue North and North 82nd Street. When they did, police say the suspects followed them and robbed them at knifepoint, including the 7-year-old who brandished the hatchet. Police say one victim opened her clutch purse and a female suspect grabbed out cash inside.

“Fearing for her life and her safety, the victim opened up her clutch purse and started to pull out the cash,” added Munoz. “The robbery occurred when another suspect with a baby on her hip reached around and stole the cash from the clutch purse.”

As the victims walked away and pulled out their cell phones, police say the suspects chased them. The victims ran inside a nearby business and called 911. Police immediately responded and searched the area but did not locate the suspects.

Police tell My Northwest they are just as shocked by reports that one of the suspects appears to be 7 years old. “Crime at this age, especially for the investigation of a robbery in the first degree involving a 7-year-old? That is very alarming,” said Munoz.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Luke Duecy reports for KIRO Newsradio.

